Richard Hannon’s faith in Rosallion justified with 2000 Guineas bid beckoning

Despite suffering an odds-on defeat in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, Hannon’s confidence never waned and his charge backed up his trainer’s lofty opinion to immediately bounce back in the French capital, claiming the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in real style.

Held in the highest regard from the earliest point in his career, the Everleigh handler describes the talented son of Blue Point as “right up there with the best we’ve ever had” having taken his tally to three wins from four starts.

Hannon said: “We were absolutely delighted and he showed us what he could do only 15 days after his flop in the Champagne Stakes.

“There were several reasons why (he got beat), he got a smack over the head with a whip and just didn’t operate in that ground at all.

“He had been working great before the Champagne and again before the Lagardere. He never looked like getting beat in the Lagardere, he travelled supremely all the way through, picked up lovely and it’s just nice to be right.”

Rosallion did have the option of racing again this year in either Newmarket’s Dewhurst Stakes or Stateside in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, but connections are keen to keep the Guineas dream alive for as long as possible and the two-year-old will now head into winter quarters with thoughts firmly pointed in the direction of Newmarket in early May.

Currently 10/1 in the ante-post lists for the opening Classic of 2024, it is still to be decided if the strapping bay will tune up for his big-race assignment in one of the traditional trials.

However, Hannon did stress Rosallion is unlikely to be seen in testing conditions again following his disappointment on slow ground at Doncaster in September.

He added: “I think the plan we’ve discussed with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is we will leave him and keep the dream intact for the Guineas.

“We will let him hopefully do well over the winter and give him every chance.

“Whether we go for a trial or not we will see, but he’s obviously not going to go anywhere where there is soft ground – and if it was soft ground for the Guineas, then that would include that as well.”

Hannon knows all about training leading operators at a mile and produced Night Of Thunder to win the 2000 Guineas in 2014, with Billesdon Brook claiming the fillies’ equivalent four years later.

Added to this, his father Richard Hannon Snr saddled eight Classic winners in Britain and Ireland during his time in the training ranks and also oversaw the career of the top-class miler Canford Cliffs from the family’s Wiltshire base.

And Hannon believes Rosallion has the potential to be the best of them all when he moves up to the mile distance next term.

Hannon added: “He will have no problem getting a mile and he’s right up there with the best we’ve ever had. He’s shown that since the first bit of work he has ever done.

“He’s certainly got as much promise as anything we’ve ever had. A horse like him makes the winter a lot shorter.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org