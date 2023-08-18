Richard Fahey Sky Bet Sunday Series runners at Sandown Park

Our in-form columnist Richard Fahey looks ahead to his Sky Bet Sunday Series runners at Sandown.
He ran okay first time back at Haydock after being off for a while, he’s just been ticking over since then. The handicapper hasn’t given him much of a chance after the time off so I don’t know, I’m hoping he’ll be a better horse on Sunday than he was first time back.
He’s The Ridler’s half-brother, by Time Test, and he looks like he wants to start at seven furlongs so that’s where we are. He does show a bit at home and we're pleased with him.
He's run two fantastic races since joining us, I'd love him to get his head in front but he’s an old likeable rogue and a cracking horse to have about the place.
He’ll cope with this test having won at the track three starts ago, I don’t think he handled Chepstow very well last time. If he bounces back he’ll have a chance.
The Racing League has been kind to us over the last fortnight and we had a double on Thursday night thanks to Show Me Show Me and Spirit Dancer.
It was good to see Show Me Show Me back up his Beverley win with another victory, the visor has really helped him rediscover his form. He just needed a bit of encouragement.
Spirit Dancer won another of the £100,000 handicaps for us, which was great, and he’s a horse that is right on his A-game.
He won off 102 at Windsor which was a very good performance and I am toying with putting him in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes next week over nine furlongs.
It’s one to think about, he loves York and he’ll have a handicap option, too, but the Strensall is a possibility.
Talking of York, I’ll be writing about my runners each day on Sporting Life next week for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and we should have a good team, especially in the handicaps.
One I’m looking forward to running is AJWADI in the seven-furlong nursery after his very good win at Pontefract the other day (see free video replay, below).
He should get in towards the bottom of the weights in that and I think he’s on a nice mark off 78.
He’s been running okay, he needs to improve again to win this I think. Stepping up to a mile on pedigree he’s every chance of staying. He’s improving all the time, whether he’s improving enough to win this we’ll see.
I don’t think things went too well for her at Goodwood, she was still a little bit raw and green and she didn’t really handle the track. The step up to six will suit her and we’re pleased with her, so fingers crossed.
He’s drawn in two and with rain around a low draw might end up being a good draw, at least we have the option of going down the far side from there. It’ll be interesting. Look, he’s had a fantastic season so far and if he won this it would be unbelievable, he’s a grand hardy horse that knows how to win. He’s won on every ground, but to be at his very best a bit of juice in the ground will help.
He ran disappointingly at Hamilton and hasn’t shown an awful lot at home, so I’m a little bit worried that he either hasn’t trained on or his badly handicapped but we’ll see, this is just his second run for us.
