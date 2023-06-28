Richard Fahey: Royal Ascot reflections

Can you expect an inexperienced horse to jump and run its race when they’ve been in there for so long? She didn't, missing the beat when the gates opened and was playing catch-up afterwards. She was never getting into it. Again there’ll be better days for her but I'm sure those who loaded late were at a big advantage. It stands to reason.

Those who went in first were positioned in the stalls for up to four minutes - my runner Midnight Affair was among them - and I don't think she got a real shot at the race as a result.

It's no-one's fault but there were 26 runners in the Queen Mary as you'd expect with so many inexperienced fillies in there, it took a while to load despite everyone's best efforts.

Elsewhere Emperor's Son probably had a tougher race than we thought on debut at Carlisle and might have bounced in the Coventry Stakes as a result. He too didn’t jump great and was never really travelling as we expected him to. I know he’s much better than that and he’ll bounce back.

Bombay Bazaar failed to fire in the Windsor Castle but he probably had a hard enough race at Beverley the time before. He didn’t travel or finish his race as we expected him to and he’s had a busy time of it so will be given a little break.

I was absolutely delighted with the run of Malc. It looks like he wants six furlongs but you often need a horse like that for the Norfolk. They went a good, solid pace and he stuck his head down and had a right go to finish second. He’ll progress again.

I initially thought Midnight Mile had a good draw in one for the Ribblesdale but the stats people told me it wasn’t and so it proved.

We got sucked into going forward with her to prevent being trapped too far back and in the end she’s run too free and not got home. Had we not been on the inside we wouldn’t have ridden her like that and our plan backfired. We’ll drop her in trip next time.

I was always a little worried about whether Ramazan would get the mile in the Britannia and in the end he didn’t. He looked a danger to all two furlongs out and will drop back to seven, maybe even six furlongs, now. He’s a good, hardy horse who will definitely win a big one somewhere.

I’d have loved Pretty Crystal to be drawn just a little lower in the Albany. She ran a big race stands’ side but the key action was always just happening a little away from her. It was a good, solid run though, she’s progressive and has come out of Ascot really well.

We also ran Flaccianello in there. We went forward with her and she probably just got found out by the forceful tactics, walking home in the final 100 yards. We’ll get her back on track.

Golden Mind is a horse who is going the right way. He travelled a lot better in the Chesham Stakes but is a colt who just takes ten strides to pick up and engage top gear. He didn't get the clearest of runs but came home really well to finish third behind Snellen.

He's a very laidback character, remarkably so. His half-brother Perfect Power was similar but this guy is even more horizontal as I'm sure anyone who say pictures of him asleep in the box at Ascot on Saturday would realise! He'll keep on improving.

Similar comments apply to Matnookh who finished well, staying on for sixth in his group. This was just his second start and he's another I expect to progress with racing.