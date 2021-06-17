Royal Ascot preview: Richard Fahey column

Thursday Royal Ascot runners 14:30 Khunan

He’s a good, hardy, professional little horse. Whether he’s up to winning a race like the Norfolk we’ll have to see but he’s very genuine and tries very hard which always helps. 14:30 Perfect Power

His work before he ran was always good but he was beaten on debut at Newcastle. That meant we had to run him again at Hamilton last week as he was slowly away first time but he jumped out and did everything fine with that run under his belt to win nicely. We’re very happy with this horse, he has a great mind, is quite laidback with plenty of natural speed. I hope he’s up to his level. 14:30 Straits Of Moyle

We pitched him in the deep end at Beverley first time but were expecting him to go well only for just about everything to go wrong. He missed the kick and ran green and is a lot better than he showed there. Hopefully he’ll start to prove that on Thursday.

"If he gets in he's my best chance of the week" - Richard Fahey Royal Ascot 2021 Stable Tour

15:05 Pythagoras

I’m just hoping we get the rain for him. He’s in the handicap on Saturday too and if it stayed quick he might not run in this. If he does he’ll be taking on a hotpot in Mohaafeth and while my fellow is working well, he’ll need his A-Game to be placed. 18:10 Full Authority

He was very disappointing on his first run for us at the last meeting here. We were using that as a prep run for this but were expecting to see more from him as he’d been going well at home. Rain would definitely help him. Friday Royal Ascot runners 16:20 Fev Rover

She came back from her run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas a little light but just over the last week we’ve been very, very happy with her. She’s a filly who has always been a solid worker and she’s in a good place again now. I’d draw a line through her run at the Curragh where nothing went right for her and she’d previously run really well to be third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. She’s drawn out on a limb a little but I don’t think that will bother her too much. She’s never been around a bend before so you are a little worried about that but we’ll see. She's a talented filly who I hope can outrun her odds. 18.10 Cooperation