Our star Flat columnist Richard Fahey returns to the fold with a guide to his runners on Good Friday and at Musselburgh on Saturday.

It’s great to be back with the Flat season getting going and things are ticking along nicely at Musley Bank. I think we’ve got a good bunch of older horses this year, we went through a spell of losing our old warriors but we seem to be gathering them up again and I’m hoping we’ve a nice bunch of two-year-olds, as well. We run our first juvenile on Saturday and while it was a shame to lose our two Group One winners from last season, including The Platinum Queen, it’s exciting to try and find the next ones. It’s an exciting time of year and the plans are in place for our best three-year-olds; I think it’s right to step Midnight Mile up in trip so she’s been targeted at the Musidora Stakes at York, The Ridler will go for the Greenham and Barefoot Angel will go to the Craven Meeting at Newmarket for the Nell Gwyn. I’m happy with where we are and we really get going this weekend with several entries.

The Ridler will go for the Greenham at Newbury

Friday Runners ROUSING ENCORE – 1.15 Newcastle

I was a bit upset that the European Free Handicap has been cancelled at the Craven Meeting as this horse would’ve been ideal for that over seven furlongs. We’ve had to go up to a mile already as there’s no races for him, so we’ll find out if he stays on Friday. His half-brother [Majestic Dawn] stayed, so there is hope there, but it is a bit of a fact-finding mission in a tough race. We’re very happy with him and he’s very fit so we’ll see. MUZAFFAR – 1.30 Lingfield

He’s quite a laidback horse and he’s in good order at home. Stall 12 probably isn’t ideal and he ran a bit of a strange race at Newcastle the other day. If they go a good gallop that will suit him and hopefully he’ll come home. ADEB – 3.15 Lingfield

He won over seven furlongs at Newcastle last time so he’s back in trip to six here. He’s got the speed for this distance, though, he’s in great nick, got a good draw, fingers crossed things go well for him. CAPTAIN DANDY – 1.40 Bath

He’s drawn wide in 17 so I hope they get the rain as they’ll probably come stands’ side if the ground is testing enough. He was a disappointing horse but then managed to win at Wolverhampton the other day so I hope he’s turned a corner. I think he’s better than his rating but his form says he isn’t. Perhaps wining the other day will put him on the right track and this is only his second go on turf.

Saturday Runners GINCIDENT – 1.50 Musselburgh

He’s had a great winter and is currently in good order. He was a big, weak type of horse but he looks well now and though he’ll have to keep on improving to win a race like this one we’re very happy with him. VINTAGE CLARETS – 3.00 Musselburgh

He took two or three runs to hit form last year and he might do the same this year, but this race is a lovely starting point for him. I’m happy with him but it’s just in the back of my mind he might need it. BLUE PRINCE – 4.10 Musselburgh

A two-year-old by Blue Point and he goes alright at home, I’ve been pleased enough with him. He’s a little bit hot, so I’m keen to get a run into him, he’s one that’ll be better off having a run than keep galloping away at home. MONSIEUR KODI – 4.45 Musselburgh

He took a couple of runs to hit form last year as well, but he’s been working well at home. He’s in great order, looks fantastic and has done well over the winter, so I’m hoping he’ll be quick out of the blocks on Saturday. STAR OF ST JAMES – 5.20 Musselburgh

He’s pleasing me at home, he was running well at the backend of last year and if he can run like he did at Ayr or Redcar I’m sure he’d have a chance.