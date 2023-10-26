Richard Fahey on weekend runners at Newbury and Doncaster

Friday's meeting at Doncaster has been abandoned but our columnist has an interesting team heading to Town Moor on Saturday too.

Saturday runners FLACCIANELLO – 2.40 Newbury

She’s had a good season and she tries very hard. I think the step up to seven will suit her, but it’s the backend of the year and she’s a bit woolly, you can tell it’s the backend of the year. If we can get her placed it will be fantastic. VINTAGE CLARETS – 3.20 Doncaster

He was a decent two-year-old and like a typical good juvenile they can lose their way. He’s back to his best now and I think the key to him has been dropping to five furlongs. He was third in a Coventry so you can see why we persisted with six but five seems to be his trip now. He’s a good honest hardy horse and he doesn’t mind the soft ground.

THE RIDLER – 3.20 Doncaster

The Ridler has been extremely disappointing. He’s had a few niggly problems and hasn’t run very often. I’m not sure if he’s a heavy ground horse but I do think dropping back to five will help him. I’d like to see him show something now, he’s in good order at home so we’ll see what happens. MAYWAKE – 4.25 Doncaster

He’s another horse who has had a great season. He’s up to 93 now and needs a lifetime best, but he doesn’t seem to mind a bit of juice in the ground so let’s see what happens. ZIP - Doncaster

He was due to run on Friday and comes here instead. I was looking forward to seeing him over six furlongs but that will have to wait for another day. He's a course-and-distance winner and the ground will be OK for him. He has his chance. SIR MAXI – 4.58 Doncaster

He’s had a good season, dropping back to six furlongs seemed to help him – especially at Pontefract. He’s back up to seven, which he has run well and won over, so he could go well, he’s another that doesn’t seem to mind the slower ground and you’re going to need to go through it well this weekend.

Don't miss...