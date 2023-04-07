Sporting Life
The Musley Bank maestro has several horses running at Musselburgh on Saturday

Richard Fahey on weekend runners at Musselburgh

By Richard Fahey
16:58 · FRI April 07, 2023

Our star Flat columnist Richard Fahey provides a guide to his runners at Musselburgh on Easter Saturday.

Saturday Runners

GINCIDENT – 1.50 Musselburgh

He’s had a great winter and is currently in good order. He was a big, weak type of horse but he looks well now and though he’ll have to keep on improving to win a race like this one we’re very happy with him.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 3.00 Musselburgh

He took two or three runs to hit form last year and he might do the same this year, but this race is a lovely starting point for him. I’m happy with him but it’s just in the back of my mind he might need it.

BLUE PRINCE – 4.10 Musselburgh

A two-year-old by Blue Point and he goes alright at home, I’ve been pleased enough with him. He’s a little bit hot, so I’m keen to get a run into him, he’s one that’ll be better off having a run than keep galloping away at home.

MONSIEUR KODI – 4.45 Musselburgh

He took a couple of runs to hit form last year as well, but he’s been working well at home. He’s in great order, looks fantastic and has done well over the winter, so I’m hoping he’ll be quick out of the blocks on Saturday.

STAR OF ST JAMES – 5.20 Musselburgh

He’s pleasing me at home, he was running well at the backend of last year and if he can run like he did at Ayr or Redcar I’m sure he’d have a chance.

Big guns preparing for return to action

It’s great to be back with the Flat season getting going and things are ticking along nicely at Musley Bank.

I think we’ve got a good bunch of older horses this year, we went through a spell of losing our old warriors but we seem to be gathering them up again and I’m hoping we’ve a nice bunch of two-year-olds, as well.

We run our first juvenile on Saturday and while it was a shame to lose our two Group One winners from last season, including The Platinum Queen, it’s exciting to try and find the next ones.

It’s an exciting time of year and the plans are in place for our best three-year-olds; I think it’s right to step Midnight Mile up in trip so she’s been targeted at the Musidora Stakes at York, The Ridler will go for the Greenham and Barefoot Angel will go to the Craven Meeting at Newmarket for the Nell Gwyn.

I’m happy with where we are and we really get going this weekend with several entries.

The Ridler and Paul Hanagan win at Royal Ascot
The Ridler will go for the Greenham at Newbury

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

