Richard Fahey on Thursday and Friday runners including Malc and Rousing Encore

Our star columnist talks us through his runners across the country on Thursday and Friday, featuring a two-year-old in Newmarket's July Stakes.

Newmarket, Thursday MALC – 2.25

We’re pleased with Malc who seems to have come out of Ascot well. There’s always a slight worry (in this race) that you’re quite close to Ascot, but we’re happy with him so fingers crossed. Six furlongs will suit him, we trained his half-brother to win over seven so I’ve no concerns about the trip.

ROUSING ENCORE – 3.00

The handicapper is starting to give him a chance as he’s running off 94 here having been rated 102 at the start of the year and we’ve gelded him since his last run at York too. I’m a fraction concerned he might just need it but we’re hopeful and it’s an ideal race for him. The likely strong gallop should suit. Doncaster, Thursday BLUE PRINCE – 3.10

He was a bit disappointing in his last run at Newcastle but I just think that might put him 100% right for Thursday. It’s a warm enough race on paper, but I’d give our fella a chance. ALGHALIB – 3.45

It’s a similar story here as division two could be a decent maiden as well. Our colt is looking like one who may be better off once getting into nurseries so I’d be a little bit surprised if he won. VISCOUNTESS RENARD – 4.20

She finished fourth over seven furlongs at Wetherby on her debut last month and is running over six here which I hope might suit. She’s in good form and we’re happy to see how she gets on. Carlisle, Thursday HAVANA RUM – 2.50

I thought he ran OK at Hamilton and probably just met one (well-handicapped rival). He’s in good order and it’s probably not a great race so he should run a big race in this company. Newmarket, Friday MATNOOKH – 4.10

We’ve fitted some cheekpieces as William Buick just felt it might be something that’ll help him after he rode him first time out at Windsor and in the Chesham Stakes at Ascot (replay below). He came from a long way off the pace to finish third on debut and just needed to be sharper at Ascot, so hopefully the headgear can bring him forward. He just sat behind the bridle a bit and the cheekpieces should help him concentrate as he’s seemingly a bit lazy.

York, Friday ZIP – 2.05

He’s been running out of his skin all year and there’s very little more to say about Zip – he’s just a star. You wouldn’t exactly think he’s well-handicapped but he keeps turning up and giving his all and I’d expect the same from him again on Friday. That type of horse aren’t bad to have around. MARINE WAVE – 2.40

She’s got to step up on what she’s done but she ran a very solid race at Ayr, she’s honest and tries very hard. We’re looking to get more black type for her and if she could finish in the first four I’d be delighted. SOLAR JOE – 3.50

He ran very disappointingly at Beverley the other day and needs to bounce back. He had been working really well before the last run so we’ll see what happens in the first-time cheekpieces here.

THREE YORKSHIREMEN – 3.50

He looks a little bit in no-man’s land as he can’t win a maiden and now seemingly can’t win a handicap but he’s starting to be given a chance and he’s in great order. Any rain would help him. BOSC GIRL – 4.25

She’s done nothing wrong to this point, she just keeps finding one or two too good. She’s fit and well and I think the mile trip and good ground are ideal. We’ll find out if the handicapper is right or not with a mark of 75 but my gut tells me it’s probably about right. Hopefully she has a chance, she’s not thrown in but I wouldn’t say she looks badly handicapped. MY HARRISON GEORGE – 4.25