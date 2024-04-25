Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Richard Fahey on his Friday and Saturday runners at Sandown, Haydock and Ripon

By Richard Fahey
13:33 · THU April 25, 2024

Our columnist Richard Fahey talks us through his team for Friday at Sandown and Saturday at Haydock and Ripon.

Friday

DARK VINTAGE – 1.15 Sandown

He’s from America and he’s going to see a completely different style of racing to what he’s been used to. We’ve been pleased with him since he’s come, he’s been running on very fast ground in the States and I imagine a bit of decent ground might suit him. He has a fair bit of form to his name, but it’s a competitive race, we’ll find out where we are after this. He has to give weight to most of them and although he has shown speed at home he’s quite a tough character to get to grips with. He’s laid back and nothing worries him, he’s very relaxed, so we’ll learn a lot more about him when he goes out on the track.

Saturday

DUBAI FIRST – 1.38 Haydock

A son of Wootton Bassett, he’s had a few little training problems but we’re pleased with him. I imagine he’ll be better for the run but it’ll be nice to get him started. It’s going to be extreme conditions with the heavy ground at Haydock and we would never gallop on it, so we’re taking it on trust he might cope with it. But he’s grand, his work has been okay and he’s ready to run.

HAVANA RUM - 2.10 Haydock

He seemed to run alright when he was fourth at Catterick the other day, it looks like it has got him spot on so fingers crossed he runs a race. He doesn’t seem to mind the tough conditions.

ZIP – 2.45 Haydock

Zip has been a wonderful old horse and he’s been running well. He’s taken a while to come down the handicap because he just keeps running okay. But he’s a course and distance winner who won’t mind the ground and he’s fit, so fingers crossed.

TUSCAN POINT – 4.05 Ripon

A Blue Point two-year-old, we do like him, but we’re taking it on trust he’ll go on the ground. The juveniles have been needing the run at the moment, so we’ll see what happens.

MONSIEUR KODI – 5.50 Ripon

He won first time out for us last year when I thought he’d need the run, but he was extremely well handicapped that day. Five furlongs on heavy ground won’t bother him and we’re happy with him, but I’m just a fraction worried he might just need it.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 5.50 Ripon

He ran ordinary down the field at Pontefract the other day, but he’s as high as he needs to be in the handicap after a fine season last year. I’d be a little surprised if he can win off this rating, but we’re taking 7lb off him to give him every chance. He’s had a run, so he shouldn’t need it.

CLASSY CLARETS – 7.20 Ripon

Disappointing horse last year, showing only a little bit here and there. Again we’re taking it on trust he’ll go on the ground, but we’re happy enough with him. He’s done well over the winter and I’m happy enough with him at home, but he’s another who might need it which seems to be a bit of a theme with ours at the minute.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

