Our star columnist talks us through his runners across the country on Friday and Saturday, featuring his York team.

Newmarket, Friday MATNOOKH – 4.10

We’ve fitted some cheekpieces as William Buick just felt it might be something that’ll help him after he rode him first time out at Windsor and in the Chesham Stakes at Ascot (replay below). He came from a long way off the pace to finish third on debut and just needed to be sharper at Ascot, so hopefully the headgear can bring him forward. He just sat behind the bridle a bit and the cheekpieces should help him concentrate as he’s seemingly a bit lazy.

York, Friday ZIP – 2.05

He’s been running out of his skin all year and there’s very little more to say about Zip – he’s just a star. You wouldn’t exactly think he’s well-handicapped but he keeps turning up and giving his all and I’d expect the same from him again on Friday. That type of horse aren’t bad to have around. MARINE WAVE – 2.40

She’s got to step up on what she’s done but she ran a very solid race at Ayr, she’s honest and tries very hard. We’re looking to get more black type for her and if she could finish in the first four I’d be delighted. SOLAR JOE – 3.50

He ran very disappointingly at Beverley the other day and needs to bounce back. He had been working really well before the last run so we’ll see what happens in the first-time cheekpieces here.

THREE YORKSHIREMEN – 3.50

He looks a little bit in no-man’s land as he can’t win a maiden and now seemingly can’t win a handicap but he’s starting to be given a chance and he’s in great order. Any rain would help him. BOSC GIRL – 4.25

She’s done nothing wrong to this point, she just keeps finding one or two too good. She’s fit and well and I think the mile trip and good ground are ideal. We’ll find out if the handicapper is right or not with a mark of 75 but my gut tells me it’s probably about right. Hopefully she has a chance, she’s not thrown in but I wouldn’t say she looks badly handicapped. MY HARRISON GEORGE – 4.25

He’s a very well-bred horse, he’s just taken ages and ages to get the hang of things. We have gelded him so hopefully that will help. On what he’s done a mark of 67 seems steep enough but we’ll see what happens. A spot of rain would probably help him.

Ascot, Saturday VINTAGE CLARETS – 1.45

He’s in great form, he’s got to progress again. The draw looks okay and it’s just a case of whether he can step up again. The track gives us hope he can, he was third in the Coventry and any ease in the ground would help him. He’s right on his A-game. York, Saturday WHAT’S THE STORY – 2.00

We’ve only had him a very short time so if he does win we’d put it down to Keith Dalgleish. He’s settled in well, he seems fine and on his best form he looks well handicapped. He’s not getting any younger but he seems in good order so we’ll see. GREAT STATE – 2.35

I was genuinely disappointed with his run at Sandown last time when he was third, we fancied him and I think he had an off day. I’m hoping he can bounce back here. It’s a warm race so fingers crossed. SPIRIT DANCER – 3.10

He’s got a horror draw in 21 which is very frustrating, it’s not ideal I’m afraid, but with a bit of luck you never know. He loves York, he’s a better horse there than anywhere, but the draw is a blow. I remember Medicean getting beat from stall 21 and he was a Group 1 horse, so it’s made it tougher for him. He’s in great form and we’ve kept him for the race, but the draw is a huge blow. We’ll need a lot of luck from there. CLASSY CLARETS & SUE’S LITTLE ANGEL – 4.20