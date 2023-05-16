Midnight Mile spearheads our columnist's team for York on Wednesday. Check out his thoughts.
I’m excited to see Midnight Mile run in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes. Potentially it could be a very warm renewal – but that is potentially.
I’d say my filly and Novakai bring the best form to the table but there are a couple of maiden winners with big reputations in there namely Infinite Cosmos and Gather Ye Rosebuds who could obviously take big leaps forward.
It’s a good race and everything has gone according to plan with her through the spring. She wouldn’t be 100% fit but is ready to run. I didn’t put her in the Betfred Oaks, I didn’t want to rush her this season and wanted a filly for the back-end too but she’s in the Prix de Diane and that would be the plan if everything went well in the Musidora. But we’ll see what happens on Wednesday first.
He’s a horse I like and was gelded over the winter. I think that will really help him. He ran a good, solid race in the sales’ contest in Ireland last time and is back handicapping now. He has a big weight but is in great order at home and I’m really happy with him.
He’s out of handicaps and into a Listed race so needs to step up but I thought he did well to win at Thirsk the other day, I always think it’s a decent horse who beats older rivals in a handicap at this time of year.
How good he is we’ll find out on Thursday but I don’t think he’s finished improving.
She’s a typical Dark Angel in that she’s quite laid back and is sure to need the run on debut. She’ll be winning races at some stage but I’m not sure it will be first time out in against the colts.
I’ve been pleased with how my juveniles have been shaping up. They’re taking a run to find their feet which isn’t a surprise. We haven’t been drilling them at home, the grass gallops have been very wet this spring and as they dry up and we’re able to do more I’m sure they’ll be more professional as the season progresses.
