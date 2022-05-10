Check out our columnist on his runners for the first two days of the Dante Meeting as a stable stalwart returns to a race he won last year.

Wednesday 14:25 Mr Lupton

He won this race last year but struggled a bit afterwards. He’s three pounds lower than in 2021 and in good order but he’s nine now and clearly not getting any younger. I’d love to see him go well but can be no more than hopeful. 14:25 Strike Red

He fell out of the stalls at Newmarket last time and everything went wrong for him there so you can put a line through that. However I’m not really sure York is his track. He loves to come from the off the pace, weaving through horses and they don’t often do that here. I just hope they go flat out as he’ll be staying on at the death. 16:45 Furzig

I’m just worried he’s going to need his first run back. He’s done really well over the winter and deserved his good break after a very busy and successful 2021 but it might mean he’s just fractionally better for the first outing.

Thursday 16:10 Khunan