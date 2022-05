Thursday 16:10 Khunan

Do I think five furlongs is his best trip? No he probably wants six but it’s been tough enough to find a race for him so I’m happy to run. I wouldn’t be shocked if he went well either as he’s in great form.

We also had Umm Kulthum in here but she’s going to wait for a Listed fillies’ race at Haydock. I was just worried we’d be coming back a little soon with her after Newmarket at York.