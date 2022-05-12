Check out our columnist on his runners for York on Friday and elsewhere on Saturday, including Spirit Dancer.

We've had a couple of two-year-old winners in the past week with The Ridler winning on his second start at Ripon and Ramazan going in at Beverley, so it's good to see the juveniles shaping quite well now. Ramazan was having his second outing after finishing fourth of four first time out at Pontefract and we did like him a lot - and we felt he might be the type of horse for Royal Ascot, which he might be in time. But we'll see where we go next. They're definitely needing the run, this season in particular. I've got a new, home-made hay mix and it's quite high in protein. I do just think the horses are improving for a run, it's a fresh mixture of hay that we grow ourselves we've been trialling and I think they've mainly all been better for a run this year. White Willow won for us at Thirsk last week too and she's progressing well. I'd imagine she'll keep going up through the ratings as she's improving all the time.

Friday No Nay Nicki – 2.25 York

This is a big ask for No Nay Nicki but she's a filly we really like. The owner is keen to try and get some black type with her but on ratings she's up against it. We do like her but she's got to find around 20lb to win this so we'll see. Spirit Dancer – 3.00 York

He's in great order. He always seems to be better on ground on the easy side but it's beautiful ground at York this week so we're going to take our chance. He disappointed a little bit at the back-end of last year as we thought he was still progressing but we're very happy with him. He goes well fresh and is a big strong horse who has matured well. I'd say we'll try and give him a forward ride, but sensible, and go from there as he's got a nice draw in stall four.

Internationaldream – 4.45 York

He's just lost his way and I don't know why as he's working well at home. He's run below-par twice this year and we tried him in blinkers last time but they didn't seem to help. On his old form he's extremely well handicapped. Sir Maxi – 4.45 York

It was a good enough run last time when second to Fanzone at Musselburgh but he'd need a bit more to be winning here I think. The handicapper has left him alone and he's fit and in good form. Outrun The Storm – 4.45 York

I always feel his best form is in soft conditions or on the all-weather but he's a very honest horse and tries hard. This is a very open race and I'd actually find it hard to pick between my three.

Saturday Marine Lake – 2.20 Thirsk

She's a filly we like. She sort of got stuck in the middle of the track at Nottingham the other day and everything sort of happened up the stands' side. She goes well at home and I'm hoping she runs better than she did the other day. Wootton’sun – 2.45 Newbury

He's definitely improving. That first run will have done him the world of good and although he needs to step up again, I wouldn't be surprised if he did as he's quite a nice horse. Gumdrop – 4.05 Thirsk

I'd imagine he'll need the run after such a long time off the track. It's quite competitive race to start back in but he's just had a couple of little setbacks that have kept him out. He's in good order but the run will probably help. La Feile – 6.35 Doncaster