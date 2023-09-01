Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Our columnist reflects on the recent sales and York and takes us through his Saturday team.

It’s been a busy week at the Premier Yearling Sale at Doncaster. I was in Arqana too and the market, as you’d expect, is very strong. There are some very nice horses about and it’s pretty obvious which ones are going to make the big money providing they pass the vet. The problem is we can’t afford those but I’m pleased with the 11 we’ve brought in so far and this is the most important time of the year for a trainer. You can’t train winners without getting the right horses, at the right price. What happens between now and the end of October is absolutely key to our 2024 and beyond. And you're working on which horses are moving on too, for whatever reason. On Friday morning we submitted our list for the Tattersalls Horses-In-Training Sales. These take place after all the books of the October Yearling Sale though which is surely the wrong way round? Owners who are selling might be looking to reinvest in a yearling but won’t know how much they have to play with – but that’s the way it is.

A big day at York for Spirit Dancer

Spirit Dancer had to be the highlight for us at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York. It was great to see him take the step up into pattern company in his stride in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes. We knew he went into the race in good order but he ran an absolute blinder to win it as he did. It means he’s guaranteed a berth in the $1million Bahrain International race this autumn and that’s where he’ll go now. He's been an absolute star for the yard. It’s a small but select weekend team this week...

Chester 13:35 Master Zoffany

He's taken a while to come himself this year and this is only his fourth start of the campaign. He loves it at Chester and this is a track where ‘horses for courses’ applies more than most. He has a handy draw in four so I’d hope he goes well. 16:30 Dare To Hope

He made a late start this season through no fault of his own and I thought he ran well at Sandown last time in the Sunday Series, he was just stopped at the wrong time in that race. He’ll need luck from stall seven on Saturday but I’d be confident he’ll run his best race of the year. Hopefully that's good enough. Sandown 13:50 Maywake

I was hoping they’d get some rain – and it looks like they did on Friday morning – so fingers crossed there’s a drop more. I was delighted to see him win at Thirsk last month – less so with an eight pounds rise for landing what looked an ordinary race. He ran like the handicapper had him at Windsor last time but we’ll try again. 14:25 Midnight Mile

She doesn’t work like a miler at home but we’re trying the trip again on Saturday. She’s travelling really well through her races over ten furlongs, including in the Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock last time, and we think it’s worth a go. She's by No Nay Never from a good staying family but this looks a good race to find out if this is in fact her trip and she goes there in great form. I’m very, very pleased with her. Beverley 15:15 Phoenix Beach

He’s had his wind done, we think that’s been stopping him this season, but it can take a run or two for it to work. I’d be very hopefully he would run a very big race in this from a mark of 70 if he lets himself down but we’ll have to see. 16:25 Lazarus Dream