Two runners for our columnist in the Victoria Cup at Ascot on Saturday - check out his guide to the full weekend team.

I'm looking forward to the Dante Festival at York next week where Midnight Mile is firmly on course for the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes on Tuesday. It's been the race we've had in mind for her all winter and she's had a good preparation but it looks a very warm renewal. More on her and the full York team next week, but here's my guide to the weekend runners.

Ascot, Saturday 14:40 Admiral D

He's becoming extremely frustrating; he just never seems to help his riders in as much as he gets himself into positions he can’t win from. He goes up a furlong on Saturday which should be to his advantage and heavy ground will slow the race down and help too. He’s in good order and has been running OK without looking like winning but the seventh furlong could well be in his favour on Saturday. 14:40 Zip

He's run well in this before, finishing fourth in 2021, and is absolute tip-top shape going into this year's race. He’ll love the ground too and while he needs to find a bit more, fingers crossed he’ll go well. He’s in great nick right now.

Hamilton, Sunday 15:45 Golden Mind

We’re looking forward to running him. He’s a Galileo Gold half-brother to Perfect Power and while he wouldn’t be quite as sharp as that colt, he is very nice and goes well at home. I’m hoping for a big run. 16:15 Installation

He’s been very disappointing, so I’ve stuck the visor back on him which he wore when winning here in September. He’s working really well at home and he’s a colt we think is very well handicapped but it’s time he went out and proved it on the track. 16:45 My Little Queens

She’s been running really well, finishing second at Doncaster last time, and the nine furlongs trip should really suit. I wouldn’t want much more rain for her, I wouldn’t know if she want’s it very testing, but she heads to Scotland in great order and working and running well. 17:15 Cisco Disco

He just seems to take three or four runs to get going, it was the case last season and looks like it might be this time around too. He’s not particularly shining on the gallops, so we’ll get him out and hope he runs himself into form. 17:15 Ravenglass

He’s disappointed me a touch, I thought he’d win two of three handicaps early on this season but he’s finished third at both Newcastle and Pontefract. He hasn’t quite kicked on as I anticipated but fingers crossed, he will at some stage. 17:45 Monsieur Kodi

He’s started the season really well and just got messed about a bit in the first round of this series at Musselburgh before finishing fourth. I think the stiff five furlongs at Hamilton will really suit this fellow and he’s one who won’t mind any more rain. 18:45 Knight Of Honour