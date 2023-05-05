He has a very interesting debutant at Newmarket today - check out our columnst on his full weekend team.
She goes very well at home. I’d have liked to have got her onto the grass one more time but she hasn’t come off the bridle in her work yet. That might be her undoing as she could just run a little green, but she’s a filly I really like.
He keeps getting himself beat at the start and as a result finding himself in positions he can’t win from. We’ve put cheekpieces on here to try and sharpen him up and hope it helps. He probably needs them to go flat out and start coming back to him late but if it happens he’s on a mark to run very well.
He’s working out of his skin right how, he couldn’t be any better. I see he’s an 18/1 chance and needs a lifetime best to win it but he’s done very well physically, is fit and we're very happy with him.
He's in good order, we’re pleased with him, but he’s a horse who usually takes a couple of runs to put himself right in a season and it might be the case this time around too.
He’s been extremely disappointing on the all-weather and I’m hoping the switch back to turf with reinvigorate him. He is well handicapped on the pick of his form if it does, he has cheekpieces on the first time and I'd like to see him bounce back.
He’s been working extremely well at home since winning at Southwell in March. He’s progressive, I’d like to think he’ll improve again, and if he does he'll go very well.
I'm just a little unsure if he’s going to get home in this but if he does he’s back to his last winning mark and the run at Ripon the other day will have put him spot on.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org