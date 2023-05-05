He has a very interesting debutant at Newmarket today - check out our columnst on his full weekend team.

Newmarket, Friday 16:10 Midnight Affair

She goes very well at home. I’d have liked to have got her onto the grass one more time but she hasn’t come off the bridle in her work yet. That might be her undoing as she could just run a little green, but she’s a filly I really like.

Newmarket, Saturday 14:50 Admiral D

He keeps getting himself beat at the start and as a result finding himself in positions he can’t win from. We’ve put cheekpieces on here to try and sharpen him up and hope it helps. He probably needs them to go flat out and start coming back to him late but if it happens he’s on a mark to run very well. 14:50 Strike Red

He’s working out of his skin right how, he couldn’t be any better. I see he’s an 18/1 chance and needs a lifetime best to win it but he’s done very well physically, is fit and we're very happy with him.

Thirsk, Saturday 14:00 Show Me Show Me

He's in good order, we’re pleased with him, but he’s a horse who usually takes a couple of runs to put himself right in a season and it might be the case this time around too. 14:00 Straits Of Moyle

He’s been extremely disappointing on the all-weather and I’m hoping the switch back to turf with reinvigorate him. He is well handicapped on the pick of his form if it does, he has cheekpieces on the first time and I'd like to see him bounce back. 15:10 Great State

He’s been working extremely well at home since winning at Southwell in March. He’s progressive, I’d like to think he’ll improve again, and if he does he'll go very well. 16:55 Sir Maxi