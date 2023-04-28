Runners at four meetings for our columnist this weekend. Check out his horse-by-horse guide to the full team.

SATURDAY

Ripon 15:00 Three Yorkshiremen

We’ve put cheekpieces on him here as he’s a horse who just sits behind the bridle. We’re going up in trip too and that will help. He’s frustrating in that he’s been favourite three times and is yet to win but he’ll be competitive again here. 15:35 The Predictor

He’s fairly fit for his first run of the season, he’s done plenty of work and has been ready for a while. If the ground got very heavy that would be my only worry and would turn into a fact-finding mission. He’s in good nick.

16:10 Vintage Clarets

I know things didn’t fall right for him on his Musselburgh reappearance but it was great to see him come home and finish his race again. He didn’t have a hard time there either and I’d imagine he’ll be favourite for this and is perfectly entitled to be. He won’t mind the recent rain. 17:15 Blenheim Boy

He won first time up at the track last year but the handicapper hammered him – he went up ten pounds for it – and struggled thereafter. He’s started to drop a little now but is still four pounds above that mark but he has track form and that’s always a big advantage at Ripon. 17:50 Brooklyn Nine Nine

He won a novice the other day at Newcastle and we were pleased with that. He’s got a little disappointing in his work at home. We thought he was pretty smart but he’s just sitting alongside nowadays – they can get laidback on the gallops though. When his handicap mark came through and it was 77 I thought he was well treated so fingers crossed he is.

Doncaster 17:10 Kittykarma

She was a very disappointing filly last year, we really liked her at home, but she has a rating of 69 and that reflects her efforts on the track. She’s working well again this spring and has matured really well over the winter, as well as any of ours did, so I hope she can bring that improvement to the track. 18:15 Lingo Lady

She hasn’t shown much at home and looks like she'll be one for handicaps later but she's ready to go and we’ll see how she runs.

SUNDAY

Musselburgh 16:15 Blue Prince

He can be a little hot and was here on debut, getting upset in the stalls and things didn't really go his way from there. I hope he can hold it together on Sunday with that experience under his belt because he's a typical early two-year-old who has natural speed and can gallop. 17:15 Muzaffar

He's been disappointing as he’s a horse we thought would be winning handicaps. Things didn’t go the way we wanted to at Lingfield last time, he ended up in front, and it didn't suit him. We've put cheekpieces on for the first time here too.

High Stakes: Photo Finish

17:45 Gincident

He ran well here last time and I think he might just have bumped into a good horse in Finn's Charm who beat us. We're off the same mark on Sunday and should go well again. 18:15 Maywake

I was very pleased with his reappearance when third at Redcar and that will have put him spot on for this. Any rain would help but I think he’ll run well. 18:45 Monsieur Kodi

I was a bit surprised when he won over five furlongs at Musselburgh last time but we’re happy to back there again off the back of it. He’s gone up four pounds which isn’t too bad and is in great order at home.

Wetherby 15:35 Absolute Dream