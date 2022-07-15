Our columnist on his team for the weekend including two runners in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

Chester 13:59 Blue Yonder

He’s had two goes in novices so far and definitely won’t run to 87 which is the mark the favourite Self Praise has so it would be a surprise if he won. He is a good, hardy horse though who is very fit and very well and has a good draw. 13:59 Storm Venture

He’s a bit raw this horse and the experience of this first run will do him the world good. It would be a pleasant surprise if he clued up enough to win on debut. 15:08 Gabrial The Devil

This is a tough race. He's a horse I think is as high as he wants to be with a mark of 90 but if they go a million up front and walk home he could come through and pick up the pieces. He gets this trip well but I do think we need that scenario to happen for him to win.

17:30 The New Marwan

It was great to see him get his head back in front here last time where I thought Barry McHugh gave him a tremendous ride. He must have a chance from a three pounds higher mark here if in the same form as he has a good draw in one.

Ripon 14:26 Techno Lady

She's probably one for handicaps further down the line but it’s good to get another run into her. She was very green on debut and is in good form at home. 14:58 Society Red

He's a bit of an enigma as he seems to either run extremely well or desperately – with no in-between. It was a case of the latter on his most recent run here but he did win over course-and-distance in June and would be competitive if this was one of his better days. 15:28 Furzig

He’s been off since May and is a big horse so the fear is he might just need this. He’s very well in himself at home but the lack of a recent run is a question mark. 16:01 Grifter

I was a fraction disappointed with him at Pontefract last time. He’d previously won at Beverley and if he’s back in that sort of form it would give him a good chance. We’re taking five pounds off him with Oisin McSweeney’s claim.

Newbury 15:30 Dare To Hope

He's definitely the pick of my two in this year’s Weatherbys Super Sprint and I just hope he's quick enough for Saturday’s test. I'm a bit worried he’ll be caught for a bit of toe with the ground as it is but he should be competitive. I wouldn't be shocked to see him placed. 15:30 Claretina

She has a lot to find on ratings but has a nice low weight. She’ll need them to go very quick and stop up front as she should be running on.

Newmarket 17:07 Outrun The Storm

He's a very tough, hardy horse and I felt sorry for him at Leicester last time. He won the battle with eventual third Wild Lion only to lose the war as Divine Magic swooped late to deny him. He's a colt I really like, as hard as nails, and never lets you down.

Doncaster 18:15 Midnight Mile

A well-bred daughter of No Nay Never who is quite nice. She'll definitely be winning races but is likely to improve for this first run. 20:45 One More Try

A hard horse to get to grips with. He needed his first run back at Beverley and if he improved a chunk for it that would be a help. He needs to start going forward and showing more now.

Redcar, Sunday 15:15 La Feile

She has a big weight but the handicapper is starting to give her a chance. She’s down in grade here into a 0-65 off the back of it and is in great order. She has a chance. 15:50 Gorak