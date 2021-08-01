Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Near-miss in Racing League

The William Hill Racing League ended at Newcastle on Thursday evening – and we at eToro Racing almost won it!

It was a Lazarus-style comeback on the final night but despite the fine run of Show Me Show Me in the finale it wasn’t meant to be.

I thought the series was different – and I enjoyed it. Some owners really took to it, Peter Timmins had three horses running for example.

Those who did get involved had to make sacrifices. They were missing the big meetings at Goodwood and York with horses who could have gone there.

But the prize-money was so good. Those in this rating bracket would usually be running for £12,000 or £15,000 and here £50,000 was on offer. They need to retain that incentive for owners moving forward but all in all I enjoyed it.