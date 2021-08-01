Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Our columnist on the Racing League, plans for Toro Strike and his runners at Thirsk and York this weekend.
The William Hill Racing League ended at Newcastle on Thursday evening – and we at eToro Racing almost won it!
It was a Lazarus-style comeback on the final night but despite the fine run of Show Me Show Me in the finale it wasn’t meant to be.
I thought the series was different – and I enjoyed it. Some owners really took to it, Peter Timmins had three horses running for example.
Those who did get involved had to make sacrifices. They were missing the big meetings at Goodwood and York with horses who could have gone there.
But the prize-money was so good. Those in this rating bracket would usually be running for £12,000 or £15,000 and here £50,000 was on offer. They need to retain that incentive for owners moving forward but all in all I enjoyed it.
It was great to reach the century of winners for the season at Goodwood on Sunday with Toro Strike in the Weatherbys Hamilton Supreme Stakes.
It was a fantastic result and the fact his rating is going up means we’ll get an invite to the Breeders’ Cup Mile. The owner will be going there and it would be great to have a runner at Del Mar for him.
He’ll handle very quick ground which is a plus and he’s a horse who doesn’t mind time between his races so could well head straight to.
She’s been very disappointing but switched to nurseries two runs back. I hope she’ll find her level at some stage – whatever that may be – and we try again on Saturday.
He looks like one for handicaps really. This is his third run and he’ll get a mark after this. He’ll need to step up to be competitive in what looks a decent race.
He made his debut at the Ebor festival and I thought he ran OK to a point when finishing tenth. He’s a big, raw horse who is going to improve with experience and I’d be delighted if he was placed here.
He’s a colt who works with the best of our two-year-olds at home. I’d like to see him run well in this but he’s a big, strong guy who is quite chunky and I hope racing will help bring him on.
He was a very good two-year-old and has been paying the penalty for that this season. He lost his confidence a little as a result. His rating is starting to come down which will help and we try him in cheekpieces here too.