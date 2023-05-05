Sporting Life
Richard Fahey column: Weekend team ahead of Guineas weekend

By Richard Fahey
16:14 · FRI May 05, 2023

Check out our columnist on his full weekend team including a couple in the valuable sprint handicap at Newmarket.

Newmarket, Saturday

14:50 Admiral D

He keeps getting himself beat at the start and as a result finding himself in positions he can’t win from. We’ve put cheekpieces on here to try and sharpen him up and hope it helps. He probably needs them to go flat out and start coming back to him late but if it happens he’s on a mark to run very well.

14:50 Strike Red

He’s working out of his skin right now, he couldn’t be any better. I see he’s an 18/1 chance and needs a lifetime best to win it but he’s done very well physically, is fit and we're very happy with him.

Thirsk, Saturday

14:00 Show Me Show Me

He's in good order, we’re pleased with him, but he’s a horse who usually takes a couple of runs to put himself right in a season and it might be the case this time around too.

14:00 Straits Of Moyle

He’s been extremely disappointing on the all-weather and I’m hoping the switch back to turf with reinvigorate him. He is well handicapped on the pick of his form if it does, he has cheekpieces on the first time and I'd like to see him bounce back.

15:10 Great State

He’s been working extremely well at home since winning at Southwell in March. He’s progressive, I’d like to think he’ll improve again, and if he does he'll go very well.

16:55 Sir Maxi

I'm just a little unsure if he’s going to get home in this but if he does he’s back to his last winning mark and the run at Ripon the other day will have put him spot on.

