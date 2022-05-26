Our columnist has news of his team for Saturday including promising juvenile The Ridler who looks to add to his tally at Beverley.

No news is good news in a sense with Perfect Power, who is ticking over in great form - he worked this week and worked nicely. He's taken his exploits in the Guineas well and we’re very pleased where we’re at with him. He’ll have a more serious gallop next week and all roads lead to Ascot for the Commonwealth Cup.

BEVERLEY 3.15 - The Ridler

The Ridler improved quite a bit for having a run and I thought he did it well the other day at Ripon. It’s a warm race and I’m a little bit frustrated being drawn eight but we can’t do anything about that. He’s improving and we’ll find out how good he is, he’s one of our stronger ones (two-year-old colts) and the stiff five furlongs will suit him. 5.00 - Hello Power

She won a fairly ordinary race at Southwell but has been struggling a little bit since. We’ll see what happens here.

CHESTER 3.45 - Gabrial The Wire

The draw Gods aren’t helping us as he’s out in stall nine and we’ll have to slot him in from there. He’ll probably need them to go too fast up front, sometimes you can get away with it if they go really hard but sometimes the leaders just don’t come back. He’ll have a tough task round there this weekend as it’s a hot little race. He’s run well around Chester before though and I thought his comeback run might just put him right. 4.20 – Craven

He’s a colt by Havana Gold and he shows a little bit of promise at home. Just on pedigree you’d possibly expect this sharp six furlongs to be the bare minimum for him but he seems to try very hard and I’m hoping he’ll run well. 4.20 - Frank Ross Is Out

I’d imagine he’ll be more of a handicap prospect, he’s quite backward and I’d be pleasantly surprised if he can win first time out around here. 4.55 - Wootton’sun

After winning at Doncaster he ran in the big race at Newbury (London Gold Cup) and it was one of those race that, with hindsight, I’d probably have liked to have ridden him a bit differently. He was very prominent the time before when racing keenly and we might think about just riding him a bit more patiently here. He’s a progressive horse though and we do like him. HAYDOCK 1.10 - Ana Gold