Barefoot Angel reappears in the Nell Gwyn on Wednesday - check out our columnist's thoughts on his full midweek team.

Wednesday Newmarket 14:25 Admiral D

I’m very pleased with him and we’ve got him ready for this race. He's in very good order and if there is still a bit of juice in the ground on Wednesday that will help him. Even on some of his form for us last season he’s starting to look well handicapped and I’d be hoping for a big run. 15:35 Barefoot Angel

She’s as fit as a flea for her run in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes but is a 20/1 chance which tells you what we’re up against. There are plenty of once-raced winners who are potential significant improvers in there against her, and it looks a good renewal, but we go there very fit and with plenty of experience, they’re the two things in our favour. Beverley 13:40 Classy Clarets

He hasn’t got a great draw, I wouldn’t ideally want to be out in nine at Beverley on debut, and the run will do this colt a bit of a good. He can be a little sloppy but he goes alright and has ability. He’s only our second two-year-old runner of the season so it’s early days with them and he’s a laidback character. 17:10 Royal Cay

I’m hoping he didn’t like the all-weather over the winter as he had been running alright on the turf at the back-end of last season. He was third on his last start at Doncaster and has come down four pounds since then which will help. THURSDAY Newmarket 13:50 Installation It’s frustrating to have to run from a couple of pounds out of the handicap but this is a horse who has done very, very well over the winter. We’re really pleased with his work this spring so fingers crossed he translates that to the track and goes very well. Ripon 13:40 Cisco Disco

It took him three or four runs to get himself back into form last season and I wonder if it might be the same again this time around. He’s done plenty at home but has gone up a few pounds and is as high as he needs to be. He’ll have to be right at his best to win this. 13:40 Sir Maxi

He’s working well at home, we’re very pleased with him. He ran some good, solid races last season including when winning at Beverley in July and in a race that lacks strength in depth, he should go well. 16:30 Society Red

He’s been extremely disappointing on his last three starts and I’ve stuck cheekpieces on him here. He’s drawn wider than you’d like at Ripon but is well handicapped on his best runs last season and hopefully the headgear will get him back on track. 17:05 Havana Rum