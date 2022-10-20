Richard Fahey provides an update on Midnight Mile's midweek workout and looks ahead to his Doncaster runners on Saturday.

We're keen to give Midnight Mile all the time she needs and not rush into a decision over whether or not to take her to the Breeders' Cup but what I saw in her latest work certainly hasn't put me off the idea. She worked exceptionally well in midweek and I'm definitely swaying towards going. She seems to be improving all the time and she's still really fresh which is important to see at this time of the year. Going to Keeneland wouldn't be an afterthought, it's just all about doing what's the right thing for her. I think the step up in trip to a mile would suit her if we do end up sending her and she's quite exciting.

Onto the weekend runners... Doncaster, Saturday Master Zoffany - 13:20

Master Zoffany might just have needed it at York, he ran well after the break but this seven furlong trip will suit him better. He’s back on a realistic mark now and he’ll go on just about any ground but the more rain would suit him. We struggled to find the races for him when the ground was very quick which is why he's been lightly raced this year. Mrs Trump - 13:55

We’ll see if the handicapper’s got her right or not but she’s probably rated around her first run which was a good second at Beverley on July 1. She could find this a little easier now going into a nursery off a low weight but she’ll have to improve for the move up to seven furlongs. She's in the sales next week but she's fit and well and working well enough. Vintage Clarets - 16:10

Gelding him has helped a lot by the looks of things and he coped with the soft ground well when second again at Catterick last week. I thought he was just a little bit unlucky on the day and I'd love to see him win a race like this, just to crown his year. Five furlongs on decent ground suits well as he travels so well. We are coming back just a week on but we see no reason not to keep him on the go now he’s got some confidence back and I hope he can put in another good effort, although he has gone up another couple of pounds. Zip - 16:45

He's struggling to find his real form. The other day at Catterick they went very quickly and he just couldn't get into the race but he did run respectably. He's won over this track and trip in the past and he's well handicapped so we're quite hopeful. Absolute Dream - 16:45

He's already had a good season including winning the Legends' race under Sammy Jo Bell at Doncaster. He probably needs a lifetime best to be winning this off his current mark but he's tough and seems in good form at home.