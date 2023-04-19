Check out our columnist on his Thursday team including an interesting runner at Newmarket.

Newmarket 13:50 Installation

It’s frustrating to have to run from a couple of pounds out of the handicap but this is a horse who has done very, very well over the winter. We’re really pleased with his work this spring so fingers crossed he translates that to the track and goes very well. Ripon 13:40 Cisco Disco

It took him three or four runs to get himself back into form last season and I wonder if it might be the same again this time around. He’s done plenty at home but has gone up a few pounds and is as high as he needs to be. He’ll have to be right at his best to win this. 13:40 Sir Maxi

He’s working well at home, we’re very pleased with him. He ran some good, solid races last season including when winning at Beverley in July and in a race that lacks strength in depth, he should go well. 16:30 Society Red

He’s been extremely disappointing on his last three starts and I’ve stuck cheekpieces on him here. He’s drawn wider than you’d like at Ripon but is well handicapped on his best runs last season and hopefully the headgear will get him back on track. 17:05 Havana Rum