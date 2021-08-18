Richard Fahey column: Thursday runners

It’s a very quiet start for us at York with only a handful of runners over the first two days.

It’s hard to get in these races, it’s so competitive, but hopefully we’ll be busier towards the end of the week.

Thursday 14:25 Adeb

I was disappointed with him at Goodwood as I felt he’d run well there and we’ve no idea what happened. I’m hoping it was either the track or conditions as he never rose a gallop at all. Back on a more conventional course like York you’d like to see him run a big race as he has plenty of ability.

14:25 International Boy

He ran well when second over course-and-distance two starts ago and, while he has plenty to find at these weights, he’s a tough, hardy horse which always gives you a chance of picking up some prize-money.

15:00 Pythagoras