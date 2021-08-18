Sporting Life
Read the Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Thursday runners

By Richard Fahey
17:25 · WED August 18, 2021

It’s a very quiet start for us at York with only a handful of runners over the first two days.

It’s hard to get in these races, it’s so competitive, but hopefully we’ll be busier towards the end of the week.

Thursday

14:25 Adeb

I was disappointed with him at Goodwood as I felt he’d run well there and we’ve no idea what happened. I’m hoping it was either the track or conditions as he never rose a gallop at all. Back on a more conventional course like York you’d like to see him run a big race as he has plenty of ability.

14:25 International Boy

He ran well when second over course-and-distance two starts ago and, while he has plenty to find at these weights, he’s a tough, hardy horse which always gives you a chance of picking up some prize-money.

15:00 Pythagoras

Any rain would help him as he handles soft ground better than most. He’s fine on a good surface, though, and I’d like to see him bounce back and go well in this. It’s very tough, as all the York handicaps are, but we’ve been pleased with him in the build-up.

