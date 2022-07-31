Our columnist guides is through his team at Chester on Sunday as a course specialist returns to the Roodee.
It’s his first run in a handicap and we’ve been happy enough with his three runs to date. The step up to seven furlongs will suit, he has a good draw in two so I’d like to see him run a big race.
A two-year-old who’s ready to start out in what looks a strong maiden. It’s nice to get the first run into him but it would be a pleasant surprise if he won.
The more rain the better for her and obviously on her very best form she’d have a big chance. She’s got a good draw in one and we’re stepping back up to seven furlongs on Sunday which might just help her.
His last few runs have been over five and six furlongs and we’re up to seven-and-a-half here. He has been placed at the trip around here before though. Owner Marwan Koukash is three winners away from 100 at Chester so we’ll run what we can for him there.
He was extremely disappointing and never rose a gallop at York last time. He is in great order and looks fantastic and I’d like to see him run well but he needs to step up.
Of my three he has the worst draw in 11 but he loves this place. I thought he ran well in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket last time on ground that would have been quick enough for him. He has to have a chance back here.
He’s stepping up in trip which will hopefully help him and we’re sticking cheekpieces on for the first time. He’s getting a little disappointing and needs to back on track.
