Our columnist has a strong team heading to York's final meeting of the season. Check out his thoughts.

13:30 Grifter

He finished third at Ayr last time and I was expecting him to go well there. He needs more here from the same mark in a competitive nursery but he goes there in good form. 13:30 Wootton'sun

He’s progressing all the time and is a colt we like. He's quite a laidback character and whether he’s quite man enough for a big field race like this at York I don’t know but the handicapper has given him a chance. 74 looks a fair starting point and I hope he runs a big race.

14:37 Pythagoras

We're going back up to ten furlongs with him in the hope that can bring about a resurgence in his firm. As long as the ground remains on the easy side that will suit him and he’s got himself well handicapped on his old form but he really needs to bounce back. 15:15 Mr Lupton

He’s just not been running a race of late. If you see what he’s doing on the track you’d think about retiring him but he’s still training well and we’ll keep trying. The handicapper has been tough on him, he’s still rated 100. I know he can only assess them on what he sees but as they get older they do deteriorate and it seems to take a long time for the rating to come down with them. 15:15 Strike Red

I thought he ran a blinder when second at Ascot last time. I’m just a little worried that six furlongs in a race like this at York will be too sharp for him. I just hope they go flat out and if he hang onto them early he’ll be coming home well.

15:50 Blenheim Boy

He’s probably a horse for next year, he's grown a lot and went a shade weak on us. It will be good to get another run into him here though. 15:50 Matvei Platov

He’s been very consistent and running well. He has a rating of 79 which seems about right and whether that’s good enough to win a York maiden like this I wouldn’t know. Stepping up to seven furlongs should definitely suit. 17:00 Society Red

He was sixth at Ayr last time and I thought he ran OK. Whether he’s up to this grade nowadays I don’t know but he’s run well at the track before and does like it here. 17:00 Spirit Dancer