Runners at three meetings for our columnist on Saturday - Check out his thoughts on the full team.

We had a good day at the Goffs Breeze-Up Sales at Doncaster on Thursday, getting five horses including the top lot, a lovely Tasleet colt for Sheikh Rashid. Here’s hoping one of the five prove to be as good as the one we got from there last year, Perfect Power, but that’s asking a lot! Ripon 13:45 The Ridler

He’s a half-brother to a horse we had who was quite sharp in Dylan De Vega. This fellow is just a little but raw but goes well and will definitely be winning races this year.

14:20 Amaysmont

He’s been disappointing but we’ve treated his back which will hopefully help as we want to get him back on track. If it does he has a chance here as he’s handicapped to run well. 14:55 Monsieur Lambrays

A new recruit for the yard and a lovely horse, a real character. He doesn’t overdo it on the gallops at home so it’s hard to get a gauge on him but he goes there very fit and very well. We’ll learn more about him on Saturday. 17:10 Buckshaw Village

He was extremely disappointing on his first run of the season at Pontefract and we don’t know why. I’m putting a tongue strap on him here to see if that helps, but it’s a guess, I just wanted to try something. He has plenty of speed and I don’t think dropping back to five will be an issue but I want to see him run a race.

Haydock 14:05 Summer Sands

He’s in great form, we’re delighted with him at home ahead of his return. It’s his first try at seven and I’m hoping it will suit as he ran alright over six-and-a-half at Doncaster on his final start last season. This is very competitive and I’d just like to see him go well. 15:15 Ravenglass

Another who was very disappointing on his return at Pontefract. I’ve put cheekpieces on him here to see if that brings about any improvement. We know he’s a horse who can gallop but he needs to bounce back here and show on the track what we see at home. 15:45 Hartswood

I thought he ran OK on his return at Nottingham and he was entitled to need the run that day. It should have put him spot on for this. He’s in great order.

Doncaster 18:35 Villemacho

He shapes OK at home and has plenty of natural speed. It’s a race full of newcomers so I don’t know how deep it is but my fellow certainly isn’t a dud. 19:05 Life On The Rocks