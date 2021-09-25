It was a red-letter day for our columnist at Newmarket and he reflects on Perfect Power's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes win.

I was delighted with Perfect Power’s win in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. It’s nice to have a dual Group One-winning two-year-old, there aren't many of those. He’s a kind horse to train, an easy horse to train, the ones that go fast are. I said going into the race that whatever beat him would win and I was very confident throughout the week. But then we drew stall one and when I saw how the races were panning out on Saturday, with everything coming across to the stands’ side, it looked to be an impossible task. Christophe Soumillon always planned to drop him out from where we were but at no stage did I think we were going to win until the last 50 yards. It was a super performance to get there in the circumstances and he’s a special horse. Once he pulled him out he took off.

It was a tricky race to watch. We’ve switched inside to get on the supposed favoured ground and then back outside to get a shot at them so have probably run about six-and-a-half furlongs but he was nicely on top at the finish. We had a meeting about seven weeks ago to map out a programme for Perfect Power and decided on the Richmond, Morny and Middle Park. There’s nothing pencilled in after that but we’ll have another meeting and speak to Sheikh Rashid, Bruce Raymond and everyone and decide what we’re going to do. He could run again this season but we'll see. In terms of next year there’s no rush to decide. There’s not much of an early season programme for three-year-old sprinters and on the dam’s side my horse could stay a mile. His sire Ardad was a fast two-year-old and didn’t train on at three but Perfect Power's dam side gives him every chance of staying.