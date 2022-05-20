Check out our columnist's guides to his weekend runners including over both days of York's competitive fixture.
He won a nursery quite well off 82 at Naas in October – but is up to 97 now which is a totally different ball game. It’s his first start for us and a bit of a fact-finding mission. He wouldn’t be an unbelievable worker at home but I think he’s probably quite a lazy horse. I’m happy to step him up to seven furlongs on Saturday and he goes there very fit and very well.
This is his first handicap but I don’t think he’s very well treated from 76. He didn't run near that at Wetherby last time but some of his form is OK. For me he’s yet to prove he can run to his rating but he’s going well.
He’s never won a race and is a hard horse to sort out a trip for. He’s potentially well handicapped on some pieces of form at two but will need to be at his best on his reappearance in a typically deep York handicap.
I have to say he’s been a fraction disappointing. He did improve from his debut on his second run at Wetherby last time but we have him down as one of our better work horses among the two-year-olds at home and he hasn’t shown that on the track just yet. He’s very laid back so racing and experience won’t be lost on him but I hope to see more on Saturday.
He’s quite a nice horse, a son of Kodi Bear. He’s ready to go and I’m looking forward to getting him started but Dyed In The Wool goes better than he does at home – although that colt hasn't delivered on the track yet.
He won very well at Ripon on his return and the handicapper has put him up ten pounds. It’s a much tougher race too but he’s working very well and is progressive. I just wonder if a little further might suit him in time.
He won his last two on the all-weather before Christmas and we gave him a little break. He has 9st 9lb to carry here so we’re taking seven pounds off with Harry Davies’ claim. He’s a very honest, tough and reliable horse and it wouldn’t be a shock if he ran well.
They went no gallop here the other day which didn’t suit him as he never got to the leaders. If they do go flat out in this, and I see a strong pace is forecast, then he’ll be one of those coming home well.
He’s in great form and rain beforehand would be a big help for him. He loves heavy conditions but has form on good ground too and has been running OK of late. He’s a course-and-distance winner so if the ground comes right he could go well.
She’s a progressive filly who is still learning her trade and she’s up four pounds for her win at Thirsk last time. She’s still a little raw and this is competitive but you’d imagine a mile-and-a-half around here would suit an she can go well in an open race.
Only four runners in this but they all bring good form to the table. I thought my fellow ran well at Beverley on debut and had he been drawn lower he might have won. The problem here is Walbank who was second in what looked a very strong race at Ascot on debut. If we can get anywhere near him I’d be delighted.
He’s starting to become disappointing but did run better when fourth at Chester last time. He’s a horse that works well and one day things will drop right for him. It would be nice if it was Sunday.
We’re stepping him up to a mile as he’s lost his way a little but did run OK over seven here last time. It’s hard to dominate races from the front at that trip and if he stays on Sunday he has a chance as he’s well handicapped on one or two pieces of form.
He did well last season and as a result is as high in the handicap as he needs to be. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he won a York handicap first-time-out off 85.
He’s a horse who has always worked extremely well. We dropped him back to five at Chester last time and go back up to six here. The handicapper is starting to relent, he’s down three to 90, and on what we see at home should be competitive off that.
Progressed well last year and won at Hamilton in September. She’s very fit and very well but the there are a couple of progressive three-year-olds in here which might make it difficult.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.