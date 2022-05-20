Check out our columnist's guides to his weekend runners including over both days of York's competitive fixture.

York Saturday 13:40 Admiral D

He won a nursery quite well off 82 at Naas in October – but is up to 97 now which is a totally different ball game. It’s his first start for us and a bit of a fact-finding mission. He wouldn’t be an unbelievable worker at home but I think he’s probably quite a lazy horse. I’m happy to step him up to seven furlongs on Saturday and he goes there very fit and very well. 14:20 Fourth Time Lucky

This is his first handicap but I don’t think he’s very well treated from 76. He didn't run near that at Wetherby last time but some of his form is OK. For me he’s yet to prove he can run to his rating but he’s going well. 14:20 International Boy

He’s never won a race and is a hard horse to sort out a trip for. He’s potentially well handicapped on some pieces of form at two but will need to be at his best on his reappearance in a typically deep York handicap.

16:07 Dyed In The Wool

I have to say he’s been a fraction disappointing. He did improve from his debut on his second run at Wetherby last time but we have him down as one of our better work horses among the two-year-olds at home and he hasn’t shown that on the track just yet. He’s very laid back so racing and experience won’t be lost on him but I hope to see more on Saturday. 16:07 Slippin Jimmy

He’s quite a nice horse, a son of Kodi Bear. He’s ready to go and I’m looking forward to getting him started but Dyed In The Wool goes better than he does at home – although that colt hasn't delivered on the track yet. 16:42 Blenheim Boy

He won very well at Ripon on his return and the handicapper has put him up ten pounds. It’s a much tougher race too but he’s working very well and is progressive. I just wonder if a little further might suit him in time. 17:15 Maywake

He won his last two on the all-weather before Christmas and we gave him a little break. He has 9st 9lb to carry here so we’re taking seven pounds off with Harry Davies’ claim. He’s a very honest, tough and reliable horse and it wouldn’t be a shock if he ran well. 17:15 Sir Maxi

They went no gallop here the other day which didn’t suit him as he never got to the leaders. If they do go flat out in this, and I see a strong pace is forecast, then he’ll be one of those coming home well.

Haydock 16:55 Zip

He’s in great form and rain beforehand would be a big help for him. He loves heavy conditions but has form on good ground too and has been running OK of late. He’s a course-and-distance winner so if the ground comes right he could go well. York - Sky Bet Sunday Series 15:30 White Willow

She’s a progressive filly who is still learning her trade and she’s up four pounds for her win at Thirsk last time. She’s still a little raw and this is competitive but you’d imagine a mile-and-a-half around here would suit an she can go well in an open race. 16:00 Minnesota Lad

Only four runners in this but they all bring good form to the table. I thought my fellow ran well at Beverley on debut and had he been drawn lower he might have won. The problem here is Walbank who was second in what looked a very strong race at Ascot on debut. If we can get anywhere near him I’d be delighted. 16:35 Buckshaw Village

He’s starting to become disappointing but did run better when fourth at Chester last time. He’s a horse that works well and one day things will drop right for him. It would be nice if it was Sunday.

17:05 Internationaldream

We’re stepping him up to a mile as he’s lost his way a little but did run OK over seven here last time. It’s hard to dominate races from the front at that trip and if he stays on Sunday he has a chance as he’s well handicapped on one or two pieces of form. 17:35 Show Me Show Me

He did well last season and as a result is as high in the handicap as he needs to be. I’d be pleasantly surprised if he won a York handicap first-time-out off 85. 17:35 Vintage Clarets

He’s a horse who has always worked extremely well. We dropped him back to five at Chester last time and go back up to six here. The handicapper is starting to relent, he’s down three to 90, and on what we see at home should be competitive off that. 18:40 International Girl

Progressed well last year and won at Hamilton in September. She’s very fit and very well but the there are a couple of progressive three-year-olds in here which might make it difficult.