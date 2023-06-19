Richard Fahey column: Guide to Sky Bet Sunday Series runners at Pontefract

Check out our columnist on his runners at Pontefract on Sunday for the latest round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

Pontefract Sky Bet Sunday Series Runners BRANDAISY – 3.45 Pontefract

I’d be surprised if she can win first time as she’s quite a laid-back filly but the run here will do her the world of good going forward. MAUNA LOA – 3.45 Pontefract

I think the step up to six will suit her, her dam won over a mile and a half. She just wasn’t quite quick enough for five at Carlisle but she ran well and the stiff six here will suit her, she tries very hard. KNIGHT OF HONOUR – 4.15 Pontefract

He won first time out for us in Bahrain back in January but I have to admit he’s lost his way a little bit back home this season. Perhaps he needs a little bit more help from the handicapper.

MY LITTLE QUEENS – 4.15 Pontefract

Nothing went right for her the other day, she had a bad draw at Beverley and got dropped in so you can strike a line through that. Hopefully she can bounce back, she’s in good form at home and I think 1m2f around here will suit her well. WOOTTON’SUN – 5.45 Pontefract

He's been running okay all year and we’re pleased with him. Back up to a mile and a half which should suit him now so fingers crossed he runs a good race. CRAVEN – 6.15 Pontefract

He has ended up being a bit disappointing after a good start as a two-year-old, but he ran well in the first-time visor at York the other day where he was fourth. I’ve taken the headgear off him here but if he can back that up I’m sure he’ll have a chance. ROYAL CAY – 6.15 Pontefract

I don’t like running three in the same race but two of them are in the July Sale. If he comes back to his best like he did when he won at Beverley a few starts ago he could run a good race. THREE YORKSHIREMEN – 6.15 Pontefract

He’s been going okay but I’m just struggling to win a race with him. He’s back down in trip again here to a mile which I’m hoping helps and a bit of rain would be nice for him too. ADMIRAL D – 6.45 Pontefract