Richard Fahey column: Goodwood team

Golden Mind leads the opening-day charge for our columnist at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Check out his guide to the full team.

I’m delighted with how the team is going heading into Goodwood week – they’re running out of their skin right now – and have been for the last two weeks. Midnight Mile was among our recent winners at York on Friday night and I was delighted to see her get her head back in front. She was impressive and we’re back on track with her now. We’ll probably take a look at the Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock on August 12 next. In terms of Goodwood the weather has changed our plans a little. With the exception of the two-year-olds, I’m taking soft ground horses down there for the week. With the juveniles we won’t know if they handle it until they run – so it’s a learning curve.

Tuesday 13:40 Vintage Clarets

He’ll love the ground, the softer the better for him. He’s creeping up the weights again but doing so because he’s running well including when third at Ascot last time. He’s in good order right now and I’m hoping for a big run. 15:25 Golden Mind

I don’t think the ground will bother this fellow, it will just slow the race down and he’s a colt that does seem to stay well. He’s improving all the time, getting more tuned in with every run and we’re seeing that in his work at home. Things didn’t quite fall right for him in the Chesham last time and he still ran a cracker to finish third behind Snellen. That run was symptomatic of him being a slow learner but we’re getting there with him now. Frankie rides and he’s ridden plenty of good winners for me over the years. I’d be thrilled to give him another on Tuesday and I’m really looking forward to seeing Golden Mind run. 17:05 Lady Mojito

She’s snuck in at the bottom and I’m delighted she has. She won’t mind the ground, in fact she'll love it. She needs to improve to win this but I thought she ran OK when chasing home Royal Dress at Haydock last time. We have a good draw in three and along with the ground that’s definitely in her favour.

Wednesday 16:10 Tropical Island