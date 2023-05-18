Big targets after promising York runs

MIDNIGHT MILE ran a good race in the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday and she’s come out of it fine, but I was probably fractionally disappointed in myself in that she needed it a bit more than I thought.

I thought at one stage she might go on and finish second which I would've been delighted with, and I was happy with her don’t get me wrong, but I just think she got tired late on.

She has trotted up good, she didn’t have a hard race and hopefully it’s onwards and upwards now. She had a good blow and I think it was just fitness that caught her out.

I’m thinking Prix de Diane next, she is also in the Ribblesdale but she has a Group 3 penalty, so I think we’ll keep running in the better races for now.

RAMAZAN also ran well in third in the seven-furlong handicap and he is a horse that has benefited for being gelded.

He looked like he was coming home and you’d have to think he might be a Britannia horse after that. I don’t think the mile will be an issue, he’s always finishing his races and I think the rhythm of the race will suit him.

He's a strong traveller, which I always think at Ascot you need to travel, so the race should suit and you’d like to see him have a go at it anyway.

BOMBAY BAZAAR was an impressive winner for us at Beverley on Tuesday, I thought he’d win but I don’t think it was a good race.

He’d be down the two-year-old pecking order at home and it gives us confidence in that department as we’ve got a few nice ones to run in the next few weeks.

I just feel as I get older that I don’t want to be too tough on the two-year-olds first time out, I want them to enjoy it and let them improve, whereas when I was younger and keener I drilled them before they went.

You can see that they are progressing in their races now and that’s just what Bombay Bazaar did after his debut at Thirsk.