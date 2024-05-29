Richard Fahey column: Epsom runners at Derby Festival

I was very pleased with Columnist’s win at Chester on Saturday and delighted for the Wathnan Racing team too. They have invested heavily in the sport and hopefully they’ll find some nice horses and this looks one.

Richard Brown buys them to try and get a team for Royal Ascot and there's no reason why this fellow shouldn't go there – he definitely will off the back of Chester.

We’re just a little behind with the two-year-olds this season, a lot of people are. We were slow to start with the very wet spring and might struggle to get a second run into some before Ascot but we’ll have a gallop here and try to work out what goes where.