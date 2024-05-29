Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Epsom runners at Derby Festival

By Richard Fahey
08:01 · THU May 30, 2024

Our star columnist reflects on an impressive two-year-old winner at Chester and looks ahead to a big runner at Epsom on Friday.

I was very pleased with Columnist’s win at Chester on Saturday and delighted for the Wathnan Racing team too. They have invested heavily in the sport and hopefully they’ll find some nice horses and this looks one.

Richard Brown buys them to try and get a team for Royal Ascot and there's no reason why this fellow shouldn't go there – he definitely will off the back of Chester.

We’re just a little behind with the two-year-olds this season, a lot of people are. We were slow to start with the very wet spring and might struggle to get a second run into some before Ascot but we’ll have a gallop here and try to work out what goes where.

Friday Epsom runner

NATIVE AMERICAN – 5.10 Epsom

I was a fraction disappointed with his comeback run in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket as he’s a horse we like an awful lot. His work is very good and he’s a huge stride on him.

I always remember when he won a sales race at the Curragh in September, Colin Keane, who rode him, said it was a strange race to ride. He said it didn’t feel like they’d gone too quick but when he looked around everything else was flat out.

I think Native American is probably quicker than I’ve given him credit for and look forward to seeing him at Epsom.

