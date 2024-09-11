Richard Fahey column: Doncaster Thursday runners

Our columnists with a guide to his runners on the opening day of the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

Doncaster 13:50 Eartha

This is a race we’ve targeted with her for a while now. It’s always competitive and this year is no different and you’re always worried that one might sneak in and be hidden away somewhere. Our filly arrives there in great order and I think she can run very well. The way she saw it out at Southwell last time would offer hope she’ll get this trip. I think she will.

14:25 Moving Force

He’s in great form at home but runs in what is always the warmest sales race of the season. You always get a good horse or three in it. My fellow has to step up to match the level the likes of Camille Pissarro and Caburn have run to but there’s prize-money down to tenth and we’d like to pick up a piece of it. 14:25 Yes I'm Mali

He won the nursery at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York and went back there on Sunday for a similar race but was just taken out of it at the wrong time for him. He needs to be better on Thursday bit the owner is keen to have a go and for the money on offer I can see why.

Friday Chester 14:10 Calibos

This is a horse we like and I was disappointed with his debut run at Ripon although the track there doesn’t suit every horse. We’ll try again here and hope that he shows more of what we see at home. 15:20 Showhound

He hasn’t really delivered this season and was disappointing again at Redcar the last day. We’ve put cheekpieces on to see if they can bring about a revival and softer ground might be a help too. I’d have preferred to be drawn a little lower than eight mind.

17:05 Master Zoffany

He loves it around here but has just completely lost his form this season. We don’t know why but he wears a visor on Friday to try and spark him into life. If he does he’s very well handicapped and while he's out in nine, he’s drops in and is ridden for luck anyway. 17:05 Reidh

He’s had a couple of tough tasks at Newcastle and at this track since winning at the Galway Festival and Friday’s race probably represents a step down in grade for him. He’s in great form, working really well, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him bounce back. Doncaster 17:55 South Parade