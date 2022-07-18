Sporting Life
Read the latest Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Coping with the extreme heat

By Richard Fahey
12:27 · MON July 18, 2022

Our columnist on the changes to the routine at Musley Bank as the temperatures soar at the start of the week.

Temperatures are obviously soaring over the next couple of days and we took the decision to ride out a bit earlier on Monday – and will do so again on Tuesday. We were out at six am rather than seven and got them all in and out quickly.

We’re lucky in that we have a lot of old-fashioned barns at Musley Bank that are great for ventilation, I think that’s one of the most crucial accepts of training racehorses.

We have Yorkshire boarding too which allows the air to circulate. The horses are comfortable in their stables.

Travelling them to the races in these temperatures is the worry. We took two up to Ayr on Sunday for Monday’s meeting and they’re fine – but they would be as the temperatures are nothing to worry about up there

The Timeform Jury Service

We have extra fans in the horsebox with them for the journey back but most modern horseboxes now have good ventilation and fans available for when it gets warm.

It’s probably a bonus that we don’t have any runners on Tuesday or Wednesday – just for the transport – we’ll keep the horses here and get them started early on the gallops and then back to base.

I think it was a sensible decision to abandon the meetings at the tracks where the extreme heat was forecast. It’s the transporting there and back that would have been the bigger worry to me rather than running in the heat.

I see temperatures are forecast to come down on Wednesday and then it will be business as usual in time for a big weekend at Ascot and York and of course Goodwood next week.

