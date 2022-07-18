Temperatures are obviously soaring over the next couple of days and we took the decision to ride out a bit earlier on Monday – and will do so again on Tuesday. We were out at six am rather than seven and got them all in and out quickly.

We’re lucky in that we have a lot of old-fashioned barns at Musley Bank that are great for ventilation, I think that’s one of the most crucial accepts of training racehorses.

We have Yorkshire boarding too which allows the air to circulate. The horses are comfortable in their stables.

Travelling them to the races in these temperatures is the worry. We took two up to Ayr on Sunday for Monday’s meeting and they’re fine – but they would be as the temperatures are nothing to worry about up there