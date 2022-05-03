Sporting Life
Richard Fahey column: Chester preview

By Richard Fahey
13:13 · TUE May 03, 2022

Our columnist has an update on Perfect Power and news of his team for the first two days of the Boodles Chester May Meeting.

It looks like we’re going to go down the sprinting route with Perfect Power. We had have to have a go at the QIPCO 2000 Guineas but it didn’t work out for us.

He’s come out the race grand and has taken it well enough, so the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot will definitely be his next target.

There are plenty of races for him after that too with the likes of the Prix Maurice De Gheest over six-and-a-half furlongs, while the Foret would look ideal for him in the autumn.

Chester Wednesday runners

14:05 Vintage Clarets

We’re dropping him back to five furlongs here. He’s always been an exceptionally good work horse with a lot of natural speed. That’s going to get tested around Chester but he has a good draw, is very fit and well, and it will be interesting to see how he goes.

15:40 Buckshaw Village

I thought things had dropped right for him at Ripon last time, where he wasn’t done any favours by the draw, and he might nearly have won. That was over five but he was coming home strongly there and you’d imagine six around Chester will suit him. He has a decent draw in four too.

16:45 Gabrial The Wire

I’m a fraction worried he’s going to need it. He’s been working well but is a big horse who takes a bit of getting ready. He won second time out last season having reappeared at this meeting but we know he’s effective around Chester which is a positive.

Chester Thursday runner

15:40 Society Red

He had a great all-weather campaign in the winter, winning at Newcastle and Wolverhampton, and I’m looking forward to getting him back going on the turf now. It will be interesting to see how he goes here but stall 12 doesn’t help.

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING