Richard Fahey column: Ayr Friday teams

Our columnist kicked off the Ayr Western Meeting in good style - check out his thoughts on the Musley Bank runners on Friday.

Ayr Friday runners 13:00 Wootton'sun

This is quite a nice horse. I was pleased with him on debut at Redcar where he showed promise to finish sixth but I expected more from him at Carlisle next time. I’d be hoping for better here as he does go well at home. 13:35 Final Account

He ran well when second in the nursery series final at Hamilton last time. Paul Hanagan just felt he half pulled up there, he pricked his ears close home, so I’ve put cheekpieces on to help him concentrate. He has his chance.

13:35 Straits Of Moyle

He trotted up at Carlisle the other day. He has a six-pound penalty here and only went up seven. I thought it might be a little more. Clearly he’s in good form right now and seems in good order after the last run. He needs to improve again to defy this mark but he’s in a good place. 14:10 Vintage Clarets

Hand on heart he’s been disappointing even though he finished third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. I thought he came there to win the Gimcrack at York but then just walked the last 100 yards. Maybe the drop back to five furlongs will help here and he continues to work like a very good horse. 17:00 Twilight Prince