It's a huge day for our columnist with Perfect Power heading to Newmarket for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Check out his thoughts on his full team.

3.40 Newmarket - Perfect Power

His preparation has been fantastic. We got a trial run into him and the beauty was he won it. The Greenham was a good trial, they went a good gallop and it blew the cobwebs away so we’re very happy and in a good place. He won the Middle Park on this track and funnily enough I didn’t think he handled The Dip that day. I thought it was a huge performance, he was drawn in the low numbers from where they couldn’t win and he’s come across to get to them. He came down the hill alright but sprinting down the hill and over a mile will be different. I don’t think it will be a problem on Saturday. I’m quietly confident he’ll get the mile but we’re in a Classic here and it’s the quality of the other horses that we’re taking on that’s different. We’re talking the best horses in Europe here, but if he’s there at the furlong or half-furlong pole I’ll be confident he’ll pick up from there. He’s won on all sorts of ground, fast, soft and heavy. It was beautiful ground at Newbury on his return and they’ve put a lot of water on at Newmarket which you have to do there as it drains away. I won’t be using the ground as an excuse – not before the race anyway!

In terms of the draw, we’re in stall three and I think you can win from anywhere at Newmarket. The stalls are up the middle for the Guineas and I see we’re drawn next to Luxembourg with Native Trail the other side of the field, but it’s not something I’m in any way concerned about. Funnily enough I tried to get a client to buy Native Trail when Norman Williamson sold him as a two-year-old. We were an under-bidder but weren’t too far off, so he’s a horse I’ve always been taken by. He’s done nothing on track to change my mind and his performance the other day in the Craven was very good. Bar going to the start, Perfect Power has a great mind and doesn’t worry about anything but sometimes when he hits the grass he goes from 0 to 45mph in six strides. We’re going to change that and go down early, trot him away and get him relaxed. He has all the attributes you look for in a racehorse. He sits behind his bridle now which will help him get home. It’s a Classic and you need a lot of luck but Christophe Soumillon fills you and Perfect Power with such confidence. Some jockeys just find the key to a horse and from the first day he rode him he was ranting and raving about him. He’s not a very animated character either. He rang me and said ‘this could be a champion’. Let’s see what happens on Saturday.

Other runners: Newmarket 13.15 Umm Kulthum

I will have to see what the ground is like and make a decision. She has form on both sorts of ground but she had a little problem which kept her off the track after the Sandy Lane last spring. It wasn’t too serious but we just ran out of time to run her at the back-end of last season so we’ll keep an eye on the ground for her and see what it rides like. She hasn’t been on the grass but she’s done plenty and she’s fairly fit. She’s in great form and we’re very happy with her. 13.50 Strike Red

I thought he ran very well here at the last meeting [sixth behind Gale Force Maya] and I just felt that run would put him right. But it’s an extremely competitive handicap and you’ll need a lot of luck. If he gets some luck he could run a big race. He seems to go on any ground and he seems comfortable on the track. Thirsk 13:00 Dukono