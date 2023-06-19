Emperor's Son is our columnist's first runner of Royal Ascot week - and he can't wait to see him in action in the Coventry Stakes.

15:05 Tuesday - Coventry Stakes Emperor's Son

I’m mad about this horse. He’s done everything right since he came here. He only had one real piece of work which was very good before he won on debut at Carlisle. He did well to win there, being bumped at the start and over-racing as a result for the first couple of furlongs. What he beat I don’t know but the runner-up Kylian is well regarded and was very strong in the betting that day. It looks like a very strong Coventry Stakes – but isn’t it always? Asadna recorded a very big timefigure on debut at Ripon and River Tiber is progressing well and clearly a big danger, but there are plenty of others too. All I know is the debut run has brought my fellow on. He had a little breeze last week and is in great order. I’m happy with the draw being bang in the middle and feel excited about seeing him run.

14:30 Wednesday - Queen Mary Midnight Affair

A huge field for the Queen Mary and we’re drawn a little more to one side than I’d have ideally liked in 19, but that's normally not a bad place to be on this ground at Ascot. She’s a filly who has always shown plenty at home. She has natural speed and lots of it which you need at Ascot. It helps keep you out of trouble. She's one of the rarities in that her work companions are older horses just to try and get her going a little quicker, she plays with my other two-year-old fillies. I thought it was a good, solid performance in the Hilary Needler, she was always in control of the race and she'll improve again. It’s a competitive race but Midnight Affair excites me and I hope she’ll run very well.

18:10 Wednesday - Windsor Castle Bombay Bazaar