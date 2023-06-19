Emperor's Son is our columnist's first runner of Royal Ascot week - and he can't wait to see him in action in the Coventry Stakes.
I’m mad about this horse. He’s done everything right since he came here. He only had one real piece of work which was very good before he won on debut at Carlisle.
He did well to win there, being bumped at the start and over-racing as a result for the first couple of furlongs. What he beat I don’t know but the runner-up Kylian is well regarded and was very strong in the betting that day.
It looks like a very strong Coventry Stakes – but isn’t it always? Asadna recorded a very big timefigure on debut at Ripon and River Tiber is progressing well and clearly a big danger, but there are plenty of others too.
All I know is the debut run has brought my fellow on. He had a little breeze last week and is in great order. I’m happy with the draw being bang in the middle and feel excited about seeing him run.
A huge field for the Queen Mary and we’re drawn a little more to one side than I’d have ideally liked in 19, but that's normally not a bad place to be on this ground at Ascot.
She’s a filly who has always shown plenty at home. She has natural speed and lots of it which you need at Ascot. It helps keep you out of trouble. She's one of the rarities in that her work companions are older horses just to try and get her going a little quicker, she plays with my other two-year-old fillies.
I thought it was a good, solid performance in the Hilary Needler, she was always in control of the race and she'll improve again. It’s a competitive race but Midnight Affair excites me and I hope she’ll run very well.
He’s a horse that has done nothing but improve and please me.
He’s progressing fast and it’s being a bit unfair to say he’s surprised us in developing into a Royal Ascot colt because he’s a homebred horse who didn’t go to the sales so everything was huge, a new experience to him. He was always messing around and thinking everything was a game at home.
Mentally, the races have done him the world of good, his best piece of work was before he won at Beverley and I never thought he was in danger of losing through the race there.
This Windsor Castle could really suit him and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org