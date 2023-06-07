But the team ultimately decided against a trip to Epsom and she will now either head for the Royal meeting or across the Channel for the French Oaks.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly looked an obvious Oaks candidate for Juddmonte after winning on her Salisbury debut and being narrowly beaten on her reappearance in Listed company at Newbury.

Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon said: "She worked well on Tuesday morning and has the option of the Ribblesdale and she also has the option of the Prix de Diane as well.

“She’s a filly who probably won't want rattling fast ground, so that will probably sway us as to where we end up going. If the forecast was mostly dry and Ascot was looking very quick, then we could consider going to France as I know there is rain forecast for there early next week."

On the decision to sidestep Epsom, Mahon added: “It was purely down to a lack of experience. You need a bit of experience to handle a track like that. It would have been her third run and if you’re very street-wise and it's your third run it’s fine, but we saw at Newbury she was quite green and looked inexperienced and cold.

"To be green on a conventional track like that I think didn’t bode well for Epsom, so we all felt we’d give her a bit more time and run her on a more conventional track."