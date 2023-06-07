Sporting Life
Bluestocking in winning form
Bluestocking in winning form

Ribblesdale Stakes or Prix de Diane at Chantilly for Bluestocking

By Sporting Life
14:43 · WED June 07, 2023

Connections of Bluestocking are weighing up option at Chantilly and Royal Ascot for the daughter of Camelot, who skipped the Betfred Oaks on account of her lack of experience.

The Ralph Beckett-trained filly looked an obvious Oaks candidate for Juddmonte after winning on her Salisbury debut and being narrowly beaten on her reappearance in Listed company at Newbury.

But the team ultimately decided against a trip to Epsom and she will now either head for the Royal meeting or across the Channel for the French Oaks.

Juddmonte’s racing manager Barry Mahon said: "She worked well on Tuesday morning and has the option of the Ribblesdale and she also has the option of the Prix de Diane as well.

“She’s a filly who probably won't want rattling fast ground, so that will probably sway us as to where we end up going. If the forecast was mostly dry and Ascot was looking very quick, then we could consider going to France as I know there is rain forecast for there early next week."

On the decision to sidestep Epsom, Mahon added: “It was purely down to a lack of experience. You need a bit of experience to handle a track like that. It would have been her third run and if you’re very street-wise and it's your third run it’s fine, but we saw at Newbury she was quite green and looked inexperienced and cold.

"To be green on a conventional track like that I think didn’t bode well for Epsom, so we all felt we’d give her a bit more time and run her on a more conventional track."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

