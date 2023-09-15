Review and free video replays from Sandown Park as Extraordinaire wins

Brian Meehan lavished praise on Extraordinaire, who could be set for a significant rise in class before the year is out after getting off the mark at the third attempt of asking in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Sandown Park on Friday.

The Manton handler described the daughter of Intello, who was purchased for 35,000 euros at last year’s Arqana Deauville October yearling sale, as a ‘very good filly with a big future’ after taking a step up in trip to a mile in her stride.

Hitting the front just over a furlong out, the 11/1 chance appeared to get better the further she went before crossing the line two lengths clear of runner-up Our Golden One to initiate a double for jockey Billy Loughnane.

Meehan said: “She is a lovely filly. She got a terrible run at Newbury over six furlongs (first time out) where she got stopped. She has just improved every run.

“She looks for all the world to me like a stakes filly. I’d say she is a very good filly with a big future.

“We purchased her at Arqana in October last year and the sale has been very lucky for us as that was the third two-year-old that has won out of it for us.

“I’m very pleased with her. She will get further next year, but a mile is good for her this year.

“I will see how she comes out of it first before considering going again as we are getting towards that area where horses can just go off a little bit.

“She looked very good today and if she comes out of it well we will definitely look at something else.”