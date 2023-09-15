Review and free video replays from Sandown Park as Extraordinaire wins

Graham Clark rounds up the action from Sandown Park on Friday as Extraordinaire won for Brian Meehan.
Brian Meehan lavished praise on Extraordinaire, who could be set for a significant rise in class before the year is out after getting off the mark at the third attempt of asking in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Sandown Park on Friday.
The Manton handler described the daughter of Intello, who was purchased for 35,000 euros at last year’s Arqana Deauville October yearling sale, as a ‘very good filly with a big future’ after taking a step up in trip to a mile in her stride.
Hitting the front just over a furlong out, the 11/1 chance appeared to get better the further she went before crossing the line two lengths clear of runner-up Our Golden One to initiate a double for jockey Billy Loughnane.
Meehan said: “She is a lovely filly. She got a terrible run at Newbury over six furlongs (first time out) where she got stopped. She has just improved every run.
“She looks for all the world to me like a stakes filly. I’d say she is a very good filly with a big future.
“We purchased her at Arqana in October last year and the sale has been very lucky for us as that was the third two-year-old that has won out of it for us.
“I’m very pleased with her. She will get further next year, but a mile is good for her this year.
“I will see how she comes out of it first before considering going again as we are getting towards that area where horses can just go off a little bit.
“She looked very good today and if she comes out of it well we will definitely look at something else.”
Harry Charlton expects I’m Puzzled to develop into a ‘nice staying type’ next season, although he could be seen out sooner rather than later following his facile success in the Christophe Duchamp Swiss Made Nursery Handicap.
Having finished fourth in his three most recent outings, the Sea The Moon colt, who Charlton trains in partnership with his dad Roger, appeared to appreciate running over a mile for the first time when sauntering home by eight and a half lengths to complete Loughnane’s brace.
Charlton said of the 7/4 winner: “We have been waiting to step him up to a mile, but after he ran at Epsom there wasn’t a mile race for 0-75 rated horses so we ended up getting sucked in to going to Newcastle for the Racing League because of the money over seven furlongs.
“He was outpaced the whole way at Newcastle, but on this more galloping track today, with a little bit of dig over a mile I think we have seen the true him. I think he is a nice staying type for next year.
“We will find some more races for him this season though and he might run again next week.”
Stefano Cherchi made the most of an ideal draw in stall one when steering Dolly Gray to glory in the Christophe Duchamp Perpetual Luxury Handicap.
Housed right next to the rail, the Italian rider was quick to send the David Loughnane-trained filly into a lead she would hold all the way to the line in the five-furlong event, which the 6/1 chance claimed by a length and a half.
Cherchi said: “She won over six furlongs at Nottingham which is a sharp six. Today Dave was very confident running her over a stiff five.
“The good thing about her is she has got good early speed and I managed to get to the front from the perfect draw and she pulled out a few extra gears towards the end.
“She doesn’t have to have things her own way. If she gets left alone in front she is very hard to catch.”
