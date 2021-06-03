Sporting Life
Storting wins the Thirsk Hunt Cup (Pic courtesy of Thirsk Racecourse)
Action from Thirsk

Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers, Extra Place races and offers

By Sporting Life
11:46 · THU June 03, 2021

Retrouvailles has been backed with Paddy Power and Sky Bet at Thirsk this evening - check out all the details from the trading rooms.

Sky Bet

Market Movers

Hamilton

13.00 – Highland Premiere 11/10 from 2/1

14.10 – Cully 13/2 from 17/2

14.45 – Mountain Brave 5/1 from 9/1

15.55 – Socks Off 11/4 from 11/2

Chelmsford

17.00 – Way To Win 7/4 from 5/2

17.30 – Vino Santo 17/2 from 14/1

18.30 – Inveigle 17/2 from 14/1

20.00 – Sea Empress 4/6 from 5/4

Thirsk

17.45 – Highjacked 15/8 from 11/2

18.45 – Retrouvailles 17/2 from 20/1

19.15 – Bollin Margaret 11/4 from 11/2

19.45 – Major Snugfit 9/1 from 18/1

Leopardstown

13.20 – Simply Glorious 6/1 from 18/1

16.15 – Lady Dahlia 13/2 from 8/1

16.50 – The Mediterranean 6/4 from 11/4

Price Boosts

13.35 Hamilton – Cooperation – Latest 10/11 Boost 1/1

20.00 Chelmsford – Sea Empress – Latest 4/6 Boost 8/11

18.45 Thirsk – Belief – Latest 13/8 Boost 7/4

13.20 Leopardstown – Juncture Latest 10/11 Boost 1/1

Offers

13.55 Leopardstown - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 - If there are 16 runners or more

14.30 Leopardstown - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 - If there are 16 runners or more

14.45 Hamilton - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

15.05 Leopardstown – Money Back as Cash if 2nd or 3rd (Ts & Cs Apply)

15.40 Leopardstown - Paying 5 Places instead of 3 - If there are 12 runners or more

17.20 Leopardstown - Paying 6 Places instead of 4 - If there are 16 runners or more

17.30 Chelmsford - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

17.45 Thirsk - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

18.15 Thirsk - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

19.45 Thirsk - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

20.15 Thirsk - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 - If there are 8 runners or more

Paddy Power

Hamilton

1.00 Highland Premiere 6/4 fav from 2 fav

2.45 Mountain Brave 13/2 from 9

Leopardstown

2.30 Malaysian 2 fav from 11/4 fav

3.40 Luke Short 11/2 from 7

Ffos Las

2.35 Tibbie Dunbar 11/4 from 11/2

3.45 Salamanca School 13/2 from 16

Uttoxeter

3.30 Prabeni 9/2 from 8

4.40 First Du Charmil 11/4 fav from 7/2 jt fav

Chelmsford

5.00 Way To Win 15/8 fav from 100/30

7.00 Scudamore 5/6 fav from Evens fav

Thirsk

6.45 Retrouvailles 9 from 18

8.15 Elegant Ellen 4 from 11-2

