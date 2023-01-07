A review of the rest of the action from Sandown on the Tolworth Hurdle card as Love Envoi advertised her Cheltenham Festival claims once again.

Love Envoi bolts up at Sandown Love Envoi was an ultra-impressive winner of the Listed Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown and propelled herself towards the head of the market for the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. The Harry Fry-trained seven-year-old travelled supremely well throughout in the two-and-a-half-mile contest and pulled herself to the front before the final turn. Although tracked by last year’s winner Martello Sky, who was conceding 1lb, the 30-100 favourite drew readily clear. It was her eighth win in nine over hurdles, her sole loss coming in the Mares’ Hurdle at Fairyhouse in April. After her 13-length victory under Jonathan Burke, the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-owned Love Envoi received quotes of 5/1 (from 7/1) from Sky Bet for the Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival meeting, where she could take on the likes of Marie’s Rock, Epatante and even Honeysuckle.

Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "That was very impressive from Love Envoi. She appears as though she could've improved this season and we go 5/1 for the Mares' at Cheltenham." She has already shown a liking for the Prestbury Park track, having landed the Grade Two Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival meeting. Former jockey and syndicate manager Fehily said: “She’s growing up all the time and Johnny said he was more impressed with her today than ever before. “I was fairly confident watching his body language that he was in total control, but watching them when they are odds-on is a lot more nerve-wracking than riding them, that’s for sure. “We shall have a chat with Harry as there’s a race at Warwick, but it wouldn’t bother me if she went straight to the Festival. Either way we are fairly relaxed. “When David Crosse and I set up this syndicate, we hoped to have horses for Saturdays and not just to run across the country, but when she won at Cheltenham it was a dream come true.”