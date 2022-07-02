A review of the action from the rest of the card at Sandown on Coral-Eclipse day as the improving Raasel notched up another win.

Raasel takes Charge in Sandown sprint Raasel continued his rapid improvement by winning the first Group race of his career in the Coral Charge at Sandown. Since joining Mick Appleby, he has gone from winning a Goodwood handicap off a mark of 73 in September 2021 to booking his ticket in all the remaining big five-furlong Group races for the rest of the season. He has now won eight times for his current connections, who bought him for just 10,000 guineas in August 2020. A Listed winner last time out, he was sent off a 5/2 chance to add a Group Three to his resume but was made to work hard for the victory. James Doyle found himself at the rear of the field and was made to come around runners, something not traditionally favoured on Sandown’s sprint track, but the turn of foot he showed was impressive as usual.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

His main market rival Mitbaahy suffered traffic problems against the rail and once in the clear he was closing with every stride, but unfortunately for his backers, the line came too soon and he went down by a neck. The winner was given a 14/1 quote for the Nunthorpe and was trimmed to 8/1 from 12s for the King George Stakes at Goodwood by Betfair. “I hope he keeps progressing. I was more worried about the track than the opposition because I don’t like it!” quipped Appleby. “It is a weird old track, the five furlongs here, but he got the job done and that’s all that matters. He is improving and I think there is still more to come. “Obviously we picked him up relatively cheap from the sales and he had a few issues. We ironed them out and he has just kept progressing since. Hopefully he’s still got a bit more (progression). “More than likely we will go for the King George (at Goodwood.). He likes Goodwood. That will be perfect for him. “He is very much a five-furlong horse. We have a few options. He is in the Flying Five (Curragh), the Abbaye would be a possibility if the ground were OK – it is normally heavy ground, so he might not cope with that. “There are options. He is the best sprinter we have had. Obviously he is still improving, but at home you wouldn’t think it. He works on his own, but he is not flamboyant at home. You don’t win anything at home! Who knows what his ceiling will be?”

Grande Dame delivers Distaff success for Gosden team

Grande Dame wins at Sandown

Though Inspiral landed the Coronation Stakes for the training partnership of John and Thady Gosden, little went right for their other filly in the race, Grande Dame. Having taken a keen hold before finishing a tame 11th of the 12 runners in that Group One contest, Gosden senior was keen to restore her confidence – and she did so in style at Sandown, taking the Listed Coral Distaff in the hands of Ryan Moore. The daughter of Lope de Vega settled much better on this occasion and tracked long-time leaders Oscula and Fast Attack. Once the latter folded approaching a furlong and a half out, Moore hit the gas and Grande Dame’s stride duly lengthened, as the 4/1 chance strode clear for an impressive three-and-a-quarter-length victory. Oscula (8/1) stuck on for second, with odds-on favourite Heredia, who had made it four unbeaten in the Sandringham, a disappointing third. “Grande Dame’s race didn’t quite go right in the Coronation,” said John Gosden. “We knew she was better than that and this was the last three-year-old-only Listed race, so we were keen to bring her here. “I think she showed some class today. I think we will freshen her up and look at somewhere like Deauville, something like that.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sinjaari up for the Challenge Sinjaari also gained compensation for a luckless run in the Royal Hunt Cup when scooting to success in the Coral Challenge. Kieran Shoemark felt he could have won aboard the son of Camelot in the mile cavalry charge at the Royal meeting, having been held up and finishing the best of the stands’ side group when fifth to Dark Shift. Yet things fell into place over this same trip, as the 7/2 shot cruised to the front with half a furlong to go for a three-quarter-length success from 11/4 favourite Checkandchallenge, who was last turning in before making up a ton of ground. Harry Charlton, who trains in partnership with his father, Roger, said: “It was good performance. We kind of always treated him like he needed to be delivered late and when he got there, he often pulled up. “We were sort of riding him like that in the Hunt Cup, which was an error because he was left on his own on the near side. “We kind of thought he should have won at Ascot, but it was slightly our fault, because I said to Kieran to wait and wait and wait, and so he did, by which time the other side had gone. He said he felt that had he actually gone when they had gone, he would have won, because he flew without any horses around him.” Plans are fluid for the six-year-old, who could now take a step up in class. “I guess we go Listed now,” said Charlton. “He was running off a mark of 105 today and I am assuming he will pop up over the top. “They might leave him on 110 but I think he is probably Listed class. We will keep him over a mile. “He is a much rounder model. He is a sounder horse than he was and has put on some proper condition. I know he is a Camelot, but he’s from the Lochsong family, which is a proper speed family, and the Camelot slightly distorts that.”