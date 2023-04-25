Facile win for Vega despite scare

Facile Vega justified 4/6 favouritism in the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

Willie Mullins' Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up had no Marine Nationale to deal with on Tuesday which is why he was so short to beat a couple of stablemates.

Even so, Paul Townend could have done without the six-year-old making a significant jumping error three from home which the horse got away with as he was quickly back in a rhythm.

"The hurdles get in his way a little bit to be honest," Townend said. "Once he done that he was well away at the next and he jumped the last well.

"Once we were over the last it was game over."