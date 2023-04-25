A review of the rest of day one of the Punchestown Festival as Facile Vega survived an error to win the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle.
Facile Vega justified 4/6 favouritism in the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle on day one of the Punchestown Festival.
Willie Mullins' Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up had no Marine Nationale to deal with on Tuesday which is why he was so short to beat a couple of stablemates.
Even so, Paul Townend could have done without the six-year-old making a significant jumping error three from home which the horse got away with as he was quickly back in a rhythm.
"The hurdles get in his way a little bit to be honest," Townend said. "Once he done that he was well away at the next and he jumped the last well.
"Once we were over the last it was game over."
Facile Vega’s stablemate Il Etait Temps was seven and a half lengths adrift in second at the line, while another Mullins runner, Diverge – third in the Supreme – weakened tamely after making much of the running and finished a tailed off last of five.
Mullins said: “I’ve always thought the world of him, he has huge ability and I’m looking forward to him going over fences next year.
“Paul thinks he doesn’t have much respect for hurdles and he could always do that type of thing even schooling at home. He thinks he’ll have far more respect for fences.
“I said to Paul to be very positive on him because he has a huge, long stride. He gallops and is able to quicken off that.
“His pedigree would suggest he can go out to three miles any day of the week and I know he has enough pace to go two miles so we will let the horse tell us as he learns the game in the autumn.”
