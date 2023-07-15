Rest of Newmarket review: HQ High for Godolphin

A review of the rest of the action on July Cup day at Newmarket as Godolphin enjoyed a double thanks to Highbank and Race The Wind.

Appleby and Buick at the double Highbank (11/1) sealed a 26/1 double for the Godolphin team of trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick when successful in the £50,000 bet365 Mile Handicap (1m) on July Cup Day at the Boodles July Festival at Newmarket on Saturday. A three year old gelded son of Kingman, Highbank showed a decisive turn of foot to lead entering the final furlong and went on to win by three lengths from Quantum Impact (16-5). Charlie Appleby said: “He’s a bit of a character. He broke his maiden impressively last year and everyone was getting a bit excited after that, but he never really fulfilled the potential we thought he might have. “The only intention today was to drop him in like we did in the maiden and ride him with plenty and confidence and see whether he would participate in the business end – and thankfully he has. “We haven’t really got any future plans for him. We’ll look at Dubai again needless to say, he ran well over there and that will probably be his future I’d say. He’s got the engine and he’s always had an engine, it’s just whether he wants to do it is the honest answer. “It’s His Highness’ (Sheikh Mohammed, who is 74 today) birthday today, so it’s lovely to train a couple of winners for him.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

July Cup Day begun with a Godolphin success in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7f) in which Race The Wind (5/4 Favourite) justified her position at the head of the market. The two year old Too Darn Hot filly, a half-sister to the Group/Grade One winners Cascadian and Albahr, had finished fourth over the course and distance on debut a fortnight ago and showed the benefit of that experience as she kept on well for a three quarters of a length success over Get Jiggy With It (11-1), having gone to the front entering the final two furlongs. Charlie Appleby said: “It’s been one of those weeks in that we had a winner (Castle Way) and then we’ve been chipping away since, so it’s nice to get a winner. I thought she was named well today anyways! She obviously put her experience to good use there and travelled nicely. “She’s still riding a bit green and William said the way she travelled into the race made him think he still had a bit beneath him and she was just getting tired up the hill there. We could look at the trip but I think she might just be a bit weak so we could give her a bit of time off and let her fill her frame out a bit. “We’ve had a couple of sharp showers this morning. Yesterday the ground was probably riding as soft on the top of the ground, but it’s had time to get into the ground and it’s probably made the conditions slightly more testing. “Having spoken to William I don’t think time will do this filly any harm. The way she’s travelled here and run in her maiden – which we won with a nice filly called Dance Sequence – James Doyle just said she wasn’t the strongest going through the line. So maybe she’s telling us she just needs a little bit more time. “I’d say we’ll stick to the seven this year (rather than go up to a mile) and we might even drop back to the six, she will tell us.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Naomi Lapaglia (5/1) begun her season at the highest level when 17th in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on the Rowley Mile but regained the winning thread today in the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap (7f). Partnered by South African jockey Greg Cheyne, the daughter of Awtaad made smooth progress to take the lead entering the final furlong and went on to win by a length from In These Shoes (100-30). On riding his first Newmarket winner, Greg Cheyne said: “That is my first winner here. My first ride here was in the previous race and we managed to learn enough in the first to get the second one done. It is great and it is unbelievable (to have a winner at Newmarket). “I’ve had such a good start here in the UK having a few rides. That is now my sixth winner in less than 20 rides. These Saturday meetings are phenomenal and to be part of it is great. I thought I might be riding at a few weekday meetings. I’ve had a couple of Saturday meeting winners now and it is just fantastic.” On Naomi Lapaglia he said: “They fancied her, and she won very well first time up. They then set her up in the 1000 Guineas which was a big step for her, and things hadn’t gone right for her in her last two starts. The key was to settle her. Richard said if you get her to settle she will fly home and basically that is what happened.” Winning trainer Richard Spencer added: “The last day I thought she would win but it didn’t go to plan. It was an apprentice handicap and nothing went right. It was an absolute nightmare. “We always thought a mile would be her trip, but we came back in trip as we wanted to make sure she settled in the early stages of the race. I think the more racing she has we will step her up in trip along the line. “She was a breeze up filly and we waited a long time last year to get her right. Mentally she was just very buzzy. You have got to handle her with kid gloves and Steve Da Costa rides her every day and does a great job at home. “Ed (Babington) and Phil (Cunningham) (owners) have been patient as things haven’t gone right with her, but we have always known how well she goes and hopefully the patience will pay off. “Danny Tudhope rode her on debut and Laura Way his agent sent his (Greg Cheyne’s) CV over in the middle of the week and it was quite extraordinary the amount of winners he has ridden all over the world and he did a great job on her. “He settled her down to the start and in the race as well so we can’t fault the ride. He has ridden over 2,500 winners so he has a lot of experience and she needed someone with a lot of experience and someone to do the weight. “We will go little steps with her. She has got a nice mark and they can’t do much with her as she hasn’t won by far but hopefully she will end up being black type towards the end of the year.” Mark Johnston, representing his son Charlie, said of runner-up In These Shoes: “She’s run well. It’s a bit strange that usually she’s a bit keen and right up there, but today she wasn’t travelling early and has finished well. Joe (Fanning) feels he might have got to the winner if given a bit further, so we might look at a mile.”

Biggles takes flight in Bunbury The most valuable handicap staged during the Boodles July Festival, the £120,000 bet365 Bunbury Cup Heritage Handicap (7f), went the way of Biggles (5/1) who brought up a 9/1 double for his jockey Ryan Moore following the success of City Of Troy in the preceding contest. Travelling well throughout, the six year old Zoffany gelding stayed on strongly in the final furlong to win by two lengths from Ropey Guest (11/1). Winning trainer Ralph Beckett said: “He’s been a phenomenally consistent horse all his life, I got it wrong a couple of times, but I was really pleased with the way he was going today. He jumped a bit keen and it was a case of getting him behind one or two. Ryan came in and said that the ride was fun as he thought he’d win throughout. The rain has obviously helped and I’m not sure he needs it now, but he’s more effective on it, so I was delighted with how things worked out. “When a horse is as consistent as he is, it’s kind of hard to win this sort of handicap. He went up 9lbs for winning under Hector Crouch at Newbury in a 10 grand race last year and I kind of thought we were done after that, so it’s great to win a Bunbury Cup. “He’s a model of consistency and it’s funny as I trained his mother, who was small and disappointed us really. He’s a home bred so it’s great to win that. “I tried a mile with him and that wasn’t very clever, but he’s always been capable of doing this. I just had to place him to do it. We could look at Ascot at the end of the month (the International Stakes at Ascot) but that might come a bit quick. He needs a strong gallop, so perhaps going up to small field stakes races might make life easier for him. We’ll go over six or seven furlongs anyway, but we’ll enjoy today.” Sean Levey, rider of runner-up Ropey Guest, said: “He was drawn on the better side this year and I wasn’t able to make use of that. It got a bit messy early doors and there wasn’t much pace on. “There were a lot of keen horses in the race and the pace was very indecisive for the first couple of furlongs as far as a true pace was concerned. “The horse beside me just kept lighting him up so I chose to move away from that and as a result they challenged on the other side. He has run really well. Always on the back of your mind you think if I was able to hold my pitch maybe I would have been able to better that position by one.”