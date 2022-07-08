A son of Roaring Lion, he signalled himself a smart prospect when powering to a 10-length win in a novice race on the all-weather at Newcastle over the same seven-furlong trip he will encounter on the July course.

Purchased for just 7,000 guineas at Tattersalls last October, the Qatar Racing-owned Lion Of War bids for a hat-trick in the Group Two contest, having landed a maiden on his debut at Leicester.

Charlie Johnston, who trains the colt in partnership with his father, Mark, says the Middleham Moor team are looking forward to seeing him take on better company.

“Obviously he has been very impressive on both starts,” said Johnson. “You can’t get carried away with the form – he has won two pretty weak contests, but the manner in which he has done it has been very impressive and we felt he was ready for a step up in class.

“This was an obvious spot to come to and we are looking forward to testing him in deeper waters.”

His opponents include a promising maiden in the Michael Bell-trained, once-raced For A Laugh, and with Victory Dance and Isaac Shelby unbeaten, and Dark Thirty also having scored on his debut, the race could again prove to be a marker for next season’s Classics.

Johnston added: “I have certainly seen deeper renewals in terms of quantity, and it is hard to know how strong it is in terms of quality because there are three who have a very similar profile to us, who are unbeaten at the moment, so who knows how good they are?

“I think Lion Of War deserves his place in the line-up and we’ll find out how good he is. We can dream a little if he wins.”