A review of the rest of the Saturday afternoon action from Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle.

Sense Of Duty blitzes Chipchase rivals Sense Of Duty continued her ascent up the sprinting ladder with a dominant display in the Pertemps Network Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. Beaten a head into second on her Newmarket debut last summer, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old had won each of her three starts since – most recently getting the better of last week’s Commonwealth Cup third Flotus in a Listed event at Haydock. On the strength of that form, it was no surprise to see the daughter of Showcasing head the betting for this six-furlong Group Three at 15/8 and she could hardly have been more impressive. While she had to be niggled into contention by Tom Marquand, Sense Of Duty found a gear her rivals were simply unable to match when push came to shove – pulling four and a half lengths clear in the style of a filly destined for bigger and better things.

“That was really impressive. She’s a filly I’ve always been a big fan of, as has everyone,” said the winning the rider. “She’s really getting the hang of it now, she’s becoming more professional and she’s a hell of a lot stronger too, so she’s becoming the complete sprinting model as she progresses. “God only knows how good she could be. I was really impressed with her at Redcar and she beat Flotus at Haydock, who had Group One form and showed it again at Ascot. “Hopefully this filly can make the step up into that class at some point.”

Rest of Newcastle Ben Curtis delivered Zoffee with a well-timed challenge to claim top honours in the Jenningsbet Northumberland Vase at Newcastle. While a narrow winner at Carlisle a month ago, Hugo Palmer’s charge had far more on his plate in this £75,000 consolation for the Northumberland Plate and was priced up accordingly at 16/1. But the six-year-old, who has also won over hurdles and fences, could be spotted travelling strongly early in the straight and the further he went, the better he looked – ultimately coming home with just over two lengths in hand over Haveyoumissedme. Curtis said: “I was in a lovely position going into the first bend, but I got shuffled all the way back so I made the decision to move out. “I had a clean run and got behind the third horse (Mellow Magic), who brought me into the race lovely. We set sail and the rest is history. “He has plenty of ability and they turned him out here in great shape. To be fair to Hugo, he said beforehand he’d flourished since Carlisle and I think that showed today. “Winners every day are good, but the big ones are even sweeter.”

